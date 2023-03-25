Michael O’Neill’s homecoming – Northern Ireland versus Finland talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael O’Neill’s homecoming – Northern Ireland versus Finland talking points

By Press Association
Michael O’Neill will walk out in front of the Northern Ireland fans at Windsor Park again on Sunday night (Liam McBurney/PA)
Michael O'Neill will walk out in front of the Northern Ireland fans at Windsor Park again on Sunday night

Michael O’Neill will make his homecoming on Sunday night when he takes charge of his first Northern Ireland home game since returning to the job in December.

Finland will represent a much tougher challenge than San Marino as O’Neill’s side look to build on Thursday’s 2-0 victory and make a perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying.

Here the PA news agency looks at the main talking points ahead of the match.

Windsor nights

Northern Ireland v Cyprus – UEFA Nations League – Group 2 – Windsor Park
Michael O’Neill has highlighted the need to rebuild the relationship between the Northern Ireland team and their fans (Niall Carson/PA)

O’Neill’s return has brought an immediate boost to the mood and belief amongst the Northern Ireland fans, and nowhere will that be more obvious than at Windsor. Those members of the Green and White Army that travelled to San Marino did so with much more optimism than they had during the latter days of Ian Baraclough’s reign, and O’Neill recognises the importance of that relationship. “We’ll have some young players on the pitch and they will need to feel they have the support of the crowd and that is vital,” he said. “I think any player, particularly in an international shirt and playing in front of a fanbase which are extremely positive and always gets behind the team, that’s all we can ask. They always do and if they can bring an excellent decibel to it, we’ll respond to that.”

Home comforts

Northern Ireland v Kosovo – UEFA Nations League – Group J – Windsor Park
O’Neill said it was essential for his side to be hard to beat at home (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s home record was key to the success that O’Neill enjoyed in his eight years in charge between 2012 and 2020. And the manager said its reputation as a fortress was built on defence. “In 18 qualifying games we had 11 clean sheets and that’s key,” he said. “In the previous campaign under Ian they didn’t concede a goal at home and that shows you the strength as a team defensively. Obviously you have to find a way to win as well and hopefully that’s something we can add to that. But the backbone of any good Northern Ireland team is the ability to keep clean sheets.” To do that on Sunday, they will need to keep Finland’s Teemu Pukki quiet.

Standards

Northern Ireland v Italy – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group C – Windsor Park
Stand-in captain Craig Cathcart will lead the side out at Windsor Park (Liam McBurney/PA)

O’Neill has not improved the mood by being warm and fuzzy. He is demanding on players and staff, but with that he instils a confidence and belief. “The standards have gone up and the pressure has as well,” said Craig Cathcart, captain for these games. “The (young players) have come into it and the standards are high. Michael keeps the standards high. The coaches keep the standards high and us experienced players have to do that as well. They come into the fold and they know what’s expected of them.”

Strike partners

Northern Ireland have long struggled to score, having been looking for a reliable threat in front of goal since Kyle Lafferty’s goals dried up soon after Euro 2016. Dion Charles announced his candidacy as he got off the mark with two goals in San Marino, and he formed an encouraging partnership with Conor Washington. “It takes time,” O’Neill said of the alliance. “They’re both players who carry a threat in behind, work hard and press together. If you play a front two you need that. With this system we’re playing the front two are essential to how the team functions.”

Youthful exuberance

Aside from Dion Charles, the most encouraging displays in San Marino came from two teenagers in Conor Bradley and Shea Charles. O’Neill now has a decision to make on whether the pair are ready to go again. Dropping them would seem harsh, but are they ready for a second start in the space of a few days against much more experienced opposition? The more defensive-minded Trai Hume could make a case to replace Bradley on club form, while Jordan Thompson offers an experienced alternative to Shea Charles.

