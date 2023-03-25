England boss Gareth Southgate targets ‘crucial’ win over ‘proud’ Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England boss Gareth Southgate targets ‘crucial’ win over ‘proud’ Ukraine

By Press Association
England manager Gareth Southgate at his pre-match press conference (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate at his pre-match press conference (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Gareth Southgate expressed England’s “huge sympathy” with the people of Ukraine ahead of Sunday’s “crucial” European Championship qualifier between the two sides at Wembley.

Three days after kicking off Group C with an impressive 2-1 victory at reigning champions Italy, England step out in front of a sell-out crowd under the arch looking to take a major step towards the finals.

Sunday’s match is Ukraine’s first in this qualification campaign and comes with war still raging in the country after it was invaded by Russia last February.

Asked if that backdrop made their opposition more unpredictable, England boss Southgate said: “I would say it is entirely predictable.

“They are very proud. We saw that right at the beginning of the war when they went to Scotland for the (World Cup) play-offs and Wales.

“They are a very proud group of players, you can see that. Totally committed to bringing enjoyment to their public.

“We, of course, have huge sympathy with what’s going on and support for what’s going on, but tomorrow’s a game of football and we are fully focused on trying to win the game.

“It’s a crucial game in the qualifying group, frankly. If we can follow on what we did the other night and win this one, then we’re in a really good place.”

Thursday’s trip to Euro 2020 final conquerors Italy in Naples and this clash against Ukraine, ranked 26th in the world, are comfortably the hardest pair of fixtures in a group that is completed by North Macedonia and Malta.

England are expected to get maximum points against the latter nations in June, meaning progress may be all but secured when September’s reverse fixture against the Ukrainians comes around.

The ongoing war at home means Ukraine have had to play international fixtures on the road, with the venue for their home games yet to be determined.

“I have not even thought about that,” Southgate said when asked if he hoped the match could take place in Ukraine.

“I am only thinking about tomorrow at this moment. Other people will have those discussions. We have got several matches before we get to that point.”

Reece James
Reece James pulled out of the England squad on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA).

The immediate focus is on Sunday, with England heading into the qualifier with a depleted squad.

Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope withdrew from the initial selection, with Reece James pulling out of the squad on Saturday for an assessment on what the Football Association called an “ongoing issue”.

Luke Shaw trained with the group on the eve of the game but is suspended following his sending-off for two yellow cards in Italy.

Southgate is hopeful they have “just about got enough to get through the game”, downplaying concerns over midfielders Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips.

“They’re all good,” the England boss said. “With Kalvin, (Italy) was his first 90 for a little while. He had 90 at Bristol City in the cup, so we’ll just have to assess freshness as much as anything.

“But that’s the same with the whole group. It is that time of the year and we have got to get the balance right of continuity, consistency, but also freshness.”

A special presentation will be made to skipper Harry Kane on Sunday after he scored his 54th international goal in Italy to become England’s all-time record scorer.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney will be hoping for a memorable moment of his own against Ukraine as the only uncapped member of the group looks to make his debut.

“He’s been very good,” Southgate added. “We really like him and he’s very much in our thoughts.

“You know the numbers we’ve got with us now, so there’s always the dual objective.

“There’s, of course, a desire to see players, but we are in a qualifying group, where the priority is to win the game first and foremost, so whatever we decide is with a view to doing that.”

