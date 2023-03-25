Macaulay Langstaff bags brace as Notts County keep pressure on at top

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Macaulay Langstaff scored twice as promotion-chasing Notts County returned to winning ways with a 4-0 National League victory over Scunthorpe.

An Adam Chicksen strike and a Ben Richards-Everton own goal put the Magpies 2-0 up after 11 minutes before Langstaff added a second-half brace.

Victory saw County bounce back from last weekend’s draw at Barnet to keep the gap to leaders Wrexham at three points.

Chicksen turned in Ruben Rodrigues’ cross in the eighth minute before Langstaff’s shot deflected in off Richards-Everton to make it 2-0.

Langstaff got in on the act in the 73rd minute by nodding in Sam Austin’s cross for County’s 100th league goal of the season.

He then added his 39th strike of the campaign – three minutes later – to equal the club record for most goals in a season.