Macaulay Langstaff bags brace as Notts County keep pressure on at top By Press Association March 25 2023, 5.02pm Share Macaulay Langstaff bags brace as Notts County keep pressure on at top Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4252768/macaulay-langstaff-bags-brace-as-notts-county-keep-pressure-on-at-top/ Copy Link Notts County recorded a crushing home win (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Macaulay Langstaff scored twice as promotion-chasing Notts County returned to winning ways with a 4-0 National League victory over Scunthorpe. An Adam Chicksen strike and a Ben Richards-Everton own goal put the Magpies 2-0 up after 11 minutes before Langstaff added a second-half brace. Victory saw County bounce back from last weekend’s draw at Barnet to keep the gap to leaders Wrexham at three points. Chicksen turned in Ruben Rodrigues’ cross in the eighth minute before Langstaff’s shot deflected in off Richards-Everton to make it 2-0. Langstaff got in on the act in the 73rd minute by nodding in Sam Austin’s cross for County’s 100th league goal of the season. He then added his 39th strike of the campaign – three minutes later – to equal the club record for most goals in a season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Man taken to hospital after Dundee city centre assault 2 New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’ 3 Dundee street cordoned off after incident in city pub 4 Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for… 5 Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife 6 Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station 7 Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel 8 Outfield Farm: Beautiful architect designed cabins with hot tubs and wood burners in Carse… 9 Historic Pittenweem Inn building to be sold at auction 10 Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn 3 More from The Courier Spare Snare, lasting success and proudly Dundee born Kelty Hearts haven't done themselves justice' this season as Joe Cardle eyes another year… 4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side boost survival hopes with stunning win at… V&A Dundee: Tartan fever as exhibition celebrates 'pattern of contradictions' and 'woven psychedelia' Kinross based Grand National winner One For Arthur dies Paul Whitelaw: This week's TV highlights include the return of Succession and Bear Grylls… TELLYBOX: From simple Sicily to a sensitive look at the Holy Land LESLEY HART: Organised? Me? Not likely, and never on a Sunday WALK THIS WAY: Perthshire's mysterious Black Castle MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's spring, and I have sprung Editor's Picks Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster Kirriemuir photographers give it their best shot with these stunning images in annual awards Broughty Ferry couple’s incredible 1944 Auschwitz love story inspires new novel Your guide to nailing St Andrews Cocktail Week, making the most of the offers and bagging the best drinks Restaurant review: Step inside Piccolo to be transported to Italy from Dundee’s Perth Road Shackleton’s Endurance: How do you find a ship that’s been lost beneath the ice for 100 years? Meet the woman working 9-5 to bring Dolly Parton’s free book scheme to Fife children ‘Failure of broadcasting has left Dundonians feeling oary’, says broadcaster in residence Alistair Heather Photographer shares rare images of Taylor Hawkins and Foo Fighters rocking T in the Park Protesters call for wildflower verges to line St Andrews roads to help protect local nature Most Commented 1 Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster 2 Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years 3 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 4 Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole 5 SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 6 Fife councillor's comments 'offensive' as he claims potholes are being left unfilled 7 Nicola Sturgeon says the SNP is 'not in a mess' during Loose Women appearance 8 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 9 Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window 10 More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row