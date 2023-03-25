Josh Gordon marks Barrow return with winner in comeback over AFC Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrow top scorer Josh Gordon marked his return to the Bluebirds’ starting line-up with his 12th League Two goal of the season as Pete Wild’s men came from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1.

Gordon was making his first start since January 28 and fired a deflected effort into the roof of the Wimbledon net after Niall Canavan had equalised following Luke Jenkins’ opener.

Visiting defender Jenkins had marked his league debut with a first professional goal when he put the Dons ahead inside five minutes.

Jenkins – recalled from a loan spell at Hampton and Richmond Borough on March 13 – found himself unmarked inside the penalty area to slot home a loose ball after Armani Little’s free-kick.

After mustering just one shot in the first half, the home side were level through captain Canavan on the hour when he lost his marker at the back post and headed Ben Whitfield’s corner into an empty net, before Gordon scored the winner 13 minutes later.

The defeat leaves Johnnie Jackson’s men 11 games without victory in League Two.