Nicke Kabamba on target as Barnet beat Wealdstone in front of record home crowd

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Second-half goals from Nicke Kabamba and Harry Pritchard gave Barnet a 2-0 Vanarama National League win at Wealdstone.

Wealdstone were roared on by Grosvenor Vale’s record crowd of 3,012 and Lewis Simper hit the crossbar from long range just after the half-hour mark.

Barnet were denied by a goal-line clearance in a scramble following a corner shortly before the break, while Dale Gorman’s effort from the halfway line drew a good save from Sam Howes.

Kabamba fired the Bees in front two minutes after half-time with a run and low strike from the edge of the box and was denied a second by the offside flag.

Pritchard’s left-footed finish made the points safe, however, as the visitors took the derby bragging rights.