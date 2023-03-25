Colby Bishop on the spot as Portsmouth fight back to draw with Port Vale By Press Association March 25 2023, 5.12pm Share Colby Bishop on the spot as Portsmouth fight back to draw with Port Vale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4252798/colby-bishop-on-the-spot-as-portsmouth-fight-back-to-draw-with-port-vale/ Copy Link Colby Bishop (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Colby Bishop missed one penalty and scored another as Portsmouth fought back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Port Vale. Vale were gifted the lead with only eight minutes played as Pompey defender Connor Ogilvie made a mess of clearing Mal Benning’s low cross, allowing Matty Taylor to fire home from close range. Matt Macey was at fault as Funso Ojo doubled the visitors’ advantage from 20 yards out seven minutes before half-time after Taylor had charged down the goalkeeper’s miscued clearance. Pompey wasted the chance to halve the deficit in the 44th minute as top scorer Bishop saw his tame penalty saved by Aidan Stone after captain Sean Raggett had been fouled by Nathan Smith. But Bishop made amends midway through the second half by converting from the spot after Ellis Harrison had clumsily brought down Ogilvie. Pompey drew level just three minutes later when substitute Michael Jacobs found the bottom corner from 12 yards after Reeco Hackett’s initial effort had been blocked. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Man taken to hospital after Dundee city centre assault 2 New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’ 3 Dundee street cordoned off after incident in city pub 4 Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for… 5 Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife 6 Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station 7 Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel 8 Outfield Farm: Beautiful architect designed cabins with hot tubs and wood burners in Carse… 9 Historic Pittenweem Inn building to be sold at auction 10 Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn 3 More from The Courier Sweet treats: Pancakes with hot caramelised oranges that put the fun back into breakfast Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab… Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia Ian Murray gives SPFL Trust Trophy 'full respect' as Raith Rovers boss prepares for… Family of missing Glasgow person, Michael Sheldon, informed after body found in the Bridge… Spare Snare, lasting success and proudly Dundee born Kelty Hearts haven't done themselves justice this season as Joe Cardle eyes another year… 4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side boost survival hopes with stunning win at… V&A Dundee: Tartan fever as exhibition celebrates 'pattern of contradictions' and 'woven psychedelia' Kinross based Grand National winner One For Arthur dies Editor's Picks Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster Kirriemuir photographers give it their best shot with these stunning images in annual awards Broughty Ferry couple’s incredible 1944 Auschwitz love story inspires new novel Your guide to nailing St Andrews Cocktail Week, making the most of the offers and bagging the best drinks Restaurant review: Step inside Piccolo to be transported to Italy from Dundee’s Perth Road Shackleton’s Endurance: How do you find a ship that’s been lost beneath the ice for 100 years? Meet the woman working 9-5 to bring Dolly Parton’s free book scheme to Fife children ‘Failure of broadcasting has left Dundonians feeling oary’, says broadcaster in residence Alistair Heather Photographer shares rare images of Taylor Hawkins and Foo Fighters rocking T in the Park Protesters call for wildflower verges to line St Andrews roads to help protect local nature Most Commented 1 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 2 SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 3 Fife councillor's comments 'offensive' as he claims potholes are being left unfilled 4 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 5 Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window 6 More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row 7 SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected? 8 Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1's Big Weekend 9 Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn 10 Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee