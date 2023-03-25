Chris Forino earns Wycombe late point at Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A late Chris Forino header earned play-off-chasing Wycombe a 1-1 draw at in-form Charlton.

Miles Leaburn’s first-half goal had put Dean Holden’s side on course for their first win at the Valley since mid-January, but Forino levelled nine minutes from time to salvage a share of the spoils.

The hosts started on the front foot and Leaburn gave them the lead in the 15th minute when he finished neatly past Max Stryjek at the back post for his ninth goal of the season.

The Chairboys responded well to the setback and nearly equalised before the interval.

Chem Campbell engineered a route in behind but shot marginally wide.

After the break Charlton regained their composure. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi embarked on a dazzling solo run before bringing a fine save out of Stryjek.

But Wycombe levelled late on as Forino’s free header nestled into the bottom corner to leave them three points off the top six.