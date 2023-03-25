Shaun Williams rocks Carlisle with last-gasp winner for Gillingham By Press Association March 25 2023, 5.18pm Share Shaun Williams rocks Carlisle with last-gasp winner for Gillingham Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4252810/shaun-williams-rocks-carlisle-with-last-gasp-winner-for-gillingham/ Copy Link Shaun Williams netted a stoppage-time winner for Gillingham against Carlisle (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Gillingham claimed their seventh victory in eight home games as Shaun Williams hit a stoppage-time winner in their 1-0 defeat of promotion-chasing Carlisle. The hosts should have gone ahead approaching the hour but Oli Hawkins miscued his header before Tim Dieng met Tom Nichols’ cutback but fired tamely at former Gills goalkeeper Tomas Holy. Carlisle took 80 minutes to record a shot on target, substitute Kristian Dennis leaving Glenn Morris untroubled. Max Ehmer looped a header from Williams’ corner into Holy’s hands and Dieng’s shot from distance was deflected as the Gills looked the more likely to score a late winner. Holy’s mistake on his return to Priestfield gifted the hosts their late victory as the Czech goalkeeper parried Dom Jefferies’ shot straight to the unmarked Williams, who fired home from close range. Defeat saw Carlisle drop to fourth, albeit just a point behind Stevenage, who lost at home to Salford. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Man taken to hospital after Dundee city centre assault 2 New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’ 3 Dundee street cordoned off after incident in city pub 4 Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for… 5 Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife 6 Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station 7 Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel 8 Outfield Farm: Beautiful architect designed cabins with hot tubs and wood burners in Carse… 9 Historic Pittenweem Inn building to be sold at auction 10 Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn 3 More from The Courier Sweet treats: Pancakes with hot caramelised oranges that put the fun back into breakfast Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab… Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia Ian Murray gives SPFL Trust Trophy 'full respect' as Raith Rovers boss prepares for… Family of missing Glasgow person, Michael Sheldon, informed after body found in the Bridge… Spare Snare, lasting success and proudly Dundee born Kelty Hearts haven't done themselves justice this season as Joe Cardle eyes another year… 4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side boost survival hopes with stunning win at… V&A Dundee: Tartan fever as exhibition celebrates 'pattern of contradictions' and 'woven psychedelia' Kinross based Grand National winner One For Arthur dies Editor's Picks Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster Kirriemuir photographers give it their best shot with these stunning images in annual awards Broughty Ferry couple’s incredible 1944 Auschwitz love story inspires new novel Your guide to nailing St Andrews Cocktail Week, making the most of the offers and bagging the best drinks Restaurant review: Step inside Piccolo to be transported to Italy from Dundee’s Perth Road Shackleton’s Endurance: How do you find a ship that’s been lost beneath the ice for 100 years? Meet the woman working 9-5 to bring Dolly Parton’s free book scheme to Fife children ‘Failure of broadcasting has left Dundonians feeling oary’, says broadcaster in residence Alistair Heather Photographer shares rare images of Taylor Hawkins and Foo Fighters rocking T in the Park Protesters call for wildflower verges to line St Andrews roads to help protect local nature Most Commented 1 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 2 SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 3 Fife councillor's comments 'offensive' as he claims potholes are being left unfilled 4 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 5 Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window 6 More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row 7 SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected? 8 Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1's Big Weekend 9 Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn 10 Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee