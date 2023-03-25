Salford secure impressive win at promotion rivals Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Salford secure impressive win at promotion rivals Stevenage

By Press Association
Salford claimed a big win at Stevenage (Jonathan brady/PA)

Stevie Mallan, Callum Hendry and Matt Smith scored as Salford boosted their promotion hopes with a 3-1 victory at fellow League Two high-flyers Stevenage.

Mallan and Hendry put the Ammies 2-0 ahead after 80 minutes and, although Luke Norris pulled one back, Smith sealed a win which left Salford sixth, five points behind third-placed Stevenage.

The hosts almost went ahead after 26 seconds as Norris headed over Jordan Roberts’ cross.

Salford offered very little in the first half and were in debt to goalkeeper Alex Cairns who produced a wonderful save from Dan Sweeney’s header to keep the scores level at the break.

The visitors came out with more intent in the second half and opened the scoring in the 65th minute as Mallan side-footed home in acres of space.

Hendry ran in unopposed and fired low past Jon McCracken to double the lead with 10 minutes left.

Norris pulled a goal back in the last minute by firing into the corner but it was not enough as Salford went down the other end and restored their two-goal lead through Smith as he found the bottom corner.

