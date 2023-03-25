Boreham and Eastleigh play out draw By Press Association March 25 2023, 5.21pm Share Boreham and Eastleigh play out draw Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4252816/boreham-and-eastleigh-play-out-draw/ Copy Link Boreham’s clash with Eastleigh finished goalless (Dave Howarth/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Boreham and Eastleigh were forced to settle for a point each after drawing 0-0 in the Vanarama National League. The Spitfires had a good start with Danny Whitehall and Oscar Rutherford both going close and Whitehall had another great chance but his long-range effort smashed off the post. Whitehall was causing problems again when his header went just wide of the post before Ousseynou Cisse headed over the crossbar from a corner. Lee Ndlovu had two great chances for the Wood soon after half-time but Joe McDonnell did well to save both and the Spitfires goalkeeper was also on hand to deny Dennon Lewis. Both sides continued to work for a winner with Lewis’ header off target in stoppage time before Charlie Carter’s effort went wide in the final seconds. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Man taken to hospital after Dundee city centre assault 2 New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’ 3 Dundee street cordoned off after incident in city pub 4 Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for… 5 Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife 6 Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station 7 Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel 8 Outfield Farm: Beautiful architect designed cabins with hot tubs and wood burners in Carse… 9 Historic Pittenweem Inn building to be sold at auction 10 Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn 3 More from The Courier Ian Murray gives SPFL Trust Trophy 'full respect' as Raith Rovers boss prepares for… Family of missing Glasgow person, Michael Sheldon, informed after body found in the Bridge… Spare Snare, lasting success and proudly Dundee born Kelty Hearts haven't done themselves justice this season as Joe Cardle eyes another year… 4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side boost survival hopes with stunning win at… V&A Dundee: Tartan fever as exhibition celebrates 'pattern of contradictions' and 'woven psychedelia' Kinross based Grand National winner One For Arthur dies Paul Whitelaw: This week's TV highlights include the return of Succession and Bear Grylls… TELLYBOX: From simple Sicily to a sensitive look at the Holy Land LESLEY HART: Organised? Me? Not likely, and never on a Sunday Editor's Picks Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster Kirriemuir photographers give it their best shot with these stunning images in annual awards Broughty Ferry couple’s incredible 1944 Auschwitz love story inspires new novel Your guide to nailing St Andrews Cocktail Week, making the most of the offers and bagging the best drinks Restaurant review: Step inside Piccolo to be transported to Italy from Dundee’s Perth Road Shackleton’s Endurance: How do you find a ship that’s been lost beneath the ice for 100 years? Meet the woman working 9-5 to bring Dolly Parton’s free book scheme to Fife children ‘Failure of broadcasting has left Dundonians feeling oary’, says broadcaster in residence Alistair Heather Photographer shares rare images of Taylor Hawkins and Foo Fighters rocking T in the Park Protesters call for wildflower verges to line St Andrews roads to help protect local nature Most Commented 1 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 2 SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 3 Fife councillor's comments 'offensive' as he claims potholes are being left unfilled 4 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 5 Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window 6 More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row 7 SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected? 8 Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1's Big Weekend 9 Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn 10 Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee