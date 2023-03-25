Marcus Dinanga at the double for Gateshead

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marcus Dinanga’s double helped Gateshead earn their first win in five games by beating Aldershot 3-2.

The Shots took the lead just seven minutes in when Oliver Pendlebury whipped in a corner and Joe Partington headed home.

Adam Campbell responded for Gateshead, equalising 12 minutes later, and the Heed began to threaten, with Campbell and Ed Francis causing problems for the hosts.

The pressure paid off for the visitors when they took the lead three minutes after the break following some good link-up play, with Dinanga providing the finish.

And the forward struck again in the 57th minute to put Gateshead further in front.

The Shots pulled one back two minutes into added time through Corey Jordan’s header at the back post, but their opponents were able to hang on.