Noah Chilvers rescues much-needed point as Colchester earn Tranmere draw

Noah Chilvers’ second-half penalty rescued League Two strugglers Colchester a point after they drew 1-1 with visitors Tranmere.

Colchester striker Samson Tovide was denied by goalkeeper Joe Murphy, early on.

But Tranmere took a 13th-minute lead through Harvey Saunders, who pounced on Josh Hawkes’ through ball and went past goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara before tapping it into the vacant net.

O’Hara thwarted both Joel Mumbongo and Chris Merrie, while Saunders headed over with the goal gaping, as Tranmere pressed for a second.

But Tom Hopper squandered a gilt-edged chance in the 34th minute when he missed the target from three yards out, after Murphy had denied Junior Tchamadeu.

Colchester were incensed they were not awarded a 51st-minute penalty when Tovide went down under Murphy’s challenge in the area and was booked for simulation and Murphy twice denied Chilvers in the space of a few minutes.

But Colchester equalised in the 65th minute when Chilvers scored from the spot after Josh Dacres-Cogley had fouled Connor Hall in the area, as the points were shared.