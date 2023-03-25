Stockport end 10-man Swindon’s resistance with late Ryan Croasdale winner

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon’s resistance was broken by a late Ryan Croasdale goal as promotion-chasing Stockport beat the 10-man Robins 1-0 at the County Ground.

The hosts had been playing at a numerical disadvantage since the first minute when a clumsy challenge from Jacob Wakeling brought down Kyle Knoyle in the box and saw the Swindon forward receive his marching orders.

Paddy Madden stepped up to take the penalty for Stockport, but his lackadaisical run-up was followed by a tame effort which Sol Brynn saved.

Akil Wright hit a pinpoint cross on to the head of Stockport striker Kyle Wootton, but his bullet header went narrowly over the crossbar in the 10th minute.

Swindon threatened late in the first half when Rushian Hepburn-Murphy produced a beautiful pass threaded between several Stockport defenders to play Charlie Austin in on goal, but Austin did not have enough in his legs to beat Wright to the ball.

Stockport eventually took the lead in the 80th minute following a slick counter attack as a low ball into the box was swept home in emphatic style by the on-rushing Croasdale.

Victory moved County to within four points of the automatic promotion places after extending their unbeaten run to five games.