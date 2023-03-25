5 talking points ahead of England’s clash with Ukraine at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 talking points ahead of England’s clash with Ukraine at Wembley

By Press Association
Wembley is welcoming Ukrainian refugees (Amanda Rose/Wembley Park)
England host Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday looking to make it two wins from two at the start of their Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

However, the football will take a back seat as a delegation of Ukrainian refugees and their host families have been invited to the game as war in the country rages on.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the game as England look to build on their 2-1 win in Italy on Thursday.

United with Ukraine

The Football Association has invited more than 1,000 Ukrainian refugees and their host families to attend the Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley on Sunday.

The invitations have been made to people involved in the Government’s Homes for Ukraine Scheme which launched last year in response to Russia’s invasion of the country.

There are at present around 117,000 Ukrainian refugees in the UK, many of them housed with people who volunteered to open up their homes to those fleeing the conflict.

A chance for Chilwell?

Ben Chilwell will be chomping at the bit to get a rare outing at left-back and lay down a marker.

Luke Shaw was the only recognised left-back in England’s World Cup squad in Qatar. He has shone for his country in recent years, with Gareth Southgate’s only other options coming from elsewhere on the pitch as square pegs.

Shaw, though, is banned for the visit of Ukraine after picking up two yellow cards in Thursday’s win over Italy and he has legitimate competition in the shape of fit-again Chilwell.

The Chelsea defender missed the World Cup through injury but is now in fine form for his club, giving Southgate yet another positive selection headache.

One step to Germany

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
England made a winning start in Naples earlier this week (Adam Davy/PA)

It may only be the second game of the qualification process but victory for England against another of the stronger Group C opponents could already have them set for Germany next summer.

Winning in Italy and then seeing off Ukraine at Wembley would be a fine start for Southgate and his players, with favourable games against Malta and North Macedonia next up in June.

There is still the visit of Italy to come, as well as potentially tricky trips to face Ukraine and Skopje, but England would already be thinking of sealing qualification.

Time for Toney?

Harry Kane became England’s all-time leading goalscorer when he converted from the penalty spot in the Naples victory.

He is undoubtedly the first-choice striker among Southgate’s central attacking options and rarely misses a game for his country.

Should Southgate opt to rest his skipper on Sunday, Ivan Toney could be in line for his England bow – the Brentford forward having yet to make his debut despite being called up on two occasions.

Toney has hit 28 Premier League goals in a year-and-a-half with Brentford and his form has kept him on the international scene despite ongoing Football Association charges relating to gambling.

54 not out

Harry Kane file photo
Harry Kane scored the winner against Italy to become his country’s leading scorer (Adam Davy/PA)

Kane surpassed Wayne Rooney to move onto 54 senior England goals.

The striker had already become Tottenham’s leading marksman earlier this season as he moved clear of Jimmy Greaves and now he is unrivalled in front of goal for his country.

There was a special presentation in the away changing room in Naples but Kane’s latest achievement will also be acknowledged ahead of kick-off against Ukraine as he looks to build on his record-breaking total.

