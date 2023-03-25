Darren Ferguson delighted as Peterborough maintain play-off push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Darren Ferguson delighted as Peterborough maintain play-off push

By Press Association
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson, left (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson, left (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Darren Ferguson delivered a tactical masterclass as Peterborough closed in on the Sky Bet League One play-offs, then diverted all of the praise onto his players.

Second-half goals from Ephron Mason-Clark and Nathanael Ogbeta moved Ferguson’s men to within a point of the top six as Derby’s slump continued with a 2-0 defeat.

The Rams’ early dominance forced Ferguson into a change of formation before the half-hour mark with a further double substitution following at the break.

The initial decision to switch to a back-three stemmed the tide of Derby pressure while the introduction of Dan Butler and Kwame Poku also had the desired effect.

Mason-Clark fired Posh into a 52nd-minute lead before County keeper Joe Wildsmith pulled off fine saves to deny Ogbeta and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Derby saw a penalty appeal turned down when Harvey White hit the deck under a Frankie Kent challenge before sub Tom Barkhuizen squandered their best chance to level.

Moments later loan ace Ogbeta clinched the points when pouncing for his first Posh goal in the 82nd minute.

“I had some choice words to say at half-time,” admitted Ferguson. “It was a night and day performance.

“In the first half we didn’t do any of the things we had worked on. We didn’t even turn up. Derby were so comfortable and I didn’t like it one bit.

“We changed certain things tactically to give us a bit more balance but the biggest thing I said is that the lads would regret it for the rest of their careers if they carried on playing as they were.

“If we had lost today with that performance, it would have been consistent with how the rest of the season had gone, but this is a different kind of victory to keep the momentum going.

“I knew I would get a response in the second half when everyone saw what we are about, playing with energy and trying to score goals.

“We now know that we will be in the play-off places if we win next Saturday against Oxford, but that will be another tough game against a good team.

“The top four have gone – we can forget about them. The way I see it there are five teams including ourselves trying to get into fifth and sixth.”

While Rams chief Paul Warne was able to reflect on a much-improved display after a shock home loss at the hands of Fleetwood in their previous fixture, his side were again left pointless.

Warne admitted: “Our performance levels were significantly better than they were last Saturday.

“In that respect I was pleased but I didn’t feel we had enough in the final third and didn’t create enough chances when we were on top.

“In the first half it looked a lot more like the Derby County I know and it made Darren change his system after 30 minutes.

“At half-time we told the lads Peterborough would come at us and they scored the first goal with their first shot on target which lifted the crowd.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at the back of the Keillor Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after Dundee city centre assault
2
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
3
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied
Dundee street cordoned off after incident in city pub
4
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
5
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
6
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Banned driver Picture shows; Shea Donnelly. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 24/03/2023
Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel
8
One of the wonderful cabins at Outfield Farm. Image: Sean Mulholland.
Outfield Farm: Beautiful architect designed cabins with hot tubs and wood burners in Carse…
9
The former Pittenweem Inn. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Historic Pittenweem Inn building to be sold at auction
10
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
3

More from The Courier

Tuck into these tasty pancakes with hot caramelised oranges. Image: Milk and More
Sweet treats: Pancakes with hot caramelised oranges that put the fun back into breakfast
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
The Olympia Leisure Centre remains shut while essential repairs are undertaken. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray with SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray gives SPFL Trust Trophy 'full respect' as Raith Rovers boss prepares for…
Michael Sheldon. Image: Police Scotland
Family of missing Glasgow person, Michael Sheldon, informed after body found in the Bridge…
Enduring Dundee band, Spare Snare.
Spare Snare, lasting success and proudly Dundee born
Cardle is hoping to continue playing next season. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts haven't done themselves justice this season as Joe Cardle eyes another year…
Dylan Tait and Dale Hilson celebrate Arbroath's late winner at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side boost survival hopes with stunning win at…
Tartan at V&A Dundee runs from April 1, 2023.
V&A Dundee: Tartan fever as exhibition celebrates 'pattern of contradictions' and 'woven psychedelia'
Grand National winner One For Arthur with Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell. Image: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.
Kinross based Grand National winner One For Arthur dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented