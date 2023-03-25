Matt Bloomfield content with point as Wycombe earn late draw at Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matt Bloomfield admitted his Wycombe side were “pleased with a point” as they snatched a 1-1 draw with in-form Charlton at the Valley.

Chris Forino’s free header found the bottom corner nine minutes from time to keep the Chairboys in hot pursuit of the play-off places.

Miles Leaburn had fired the Addicks in front after 15 minutes to extend Charlton’s unbeaten run to four games, but his strike was not enough to earn a first home win since mid-January.

Wycombe boss Bloomfield said: “We have to respect a point. I am pleased to get a point here, it’s a difficult place to come, especially when you have to come from 1-0 down.

“I don’t think frustration is a good emotion, I know you’ll feel it from time to time, but it’s not always helpful. I felt plenty of frustration in the second half, but we still have plenty of games to play.

“Eight games left, plenty of points to play for.”

Forino, a recent regular starter under Bloomfield, scored his third goal of the season and his manager was delighted with the defender’s contribution.

He said: “I thought he did a lot of good stuff. We forget, because he is established in the team at the moment, he is still very young, he is still learning his game and took his goal really well.”

Charlton boss Dean Holden felt his team should have taken all three points after a positive first-half showing.

“I am disappointed,” he said. “I thought we were the better side.

“I think the first period of the game was a bit scruffy and scrappy, but after that we got into our game. We got into our flow and our rhythm, we managed to get a two on one for the goal and Miles is there at the back post.

“After that we created chances. They had their chances as well. We have to accept that, but ultimately I’m disappointed we didn’t go in (to the break) at 2-0. There really is nothing in the game when they score, so to concede from another set-piece means we have to improve.

“We have conceded too many goals from set-pieces this season. It’s a fact and we need to improve it.”