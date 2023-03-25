‘Defensive shambles’ costs Steve Evans’ Stevenage against Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Defensive shambles’ costs Steve Evans’ Stevenage against Salford

By Press Association
Steve Evans’ side lost to Salford (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Steve Evans’ side lost to Salford (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Steve Evans lamented Stevenage’s shambolic defensive display as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to fellow League Two promotion chasers Salford.

Boro started the better of the two sides and almost took the lead after 26 seconds when Luke Norris headed over from Jordan Roberts’ cross.

Salford were in debt to goalkeeper Alex Cairns, who produced a wonderful save from Dan Sweeney’s header to keep the scores level at the break.

The visitors punished the hosts’ poor defending in the second half as Stevie Mallan was left in acres of space in the box to slide the ball into the back of the net.

Callum Hendry and Matt Smith then boosted Salford’s automatic-promotion hopes, as they moved up to sixth and five points off third-placed Stevenage.

Evans admitted his side let themselves down, saying: “We gave a scandalous second goal away, it’s an absolute shambles. What should have been a corner to us, the referee gives a goal-kick and from the next phase they do that. But our defending’s poor.

“We get back in the game, there’s 12 minutes added on at the restart, so that’s about seven or eight minutes to me, there’s lots of time left and then within a couple of minutes we have another defensive shambles.

“I’m more interested in sorting my defending out and sorting our response out to that, rather than worry about referees because we can’t effect it in any way.

“If we defend like that next week at Northampton it will be more, the defence have been absolute rocks for us this season but they are responsible today for big goals at key times. If you defend like that you’re not going to get a chance to win.”

Salford manager Neil Wood believes his side have the quality to go up automatically and is looking forward to the run-in with games against fellow promotion hopefuls Stockport and Leyton Orient.

He said: “I think we are good enough to do it and we are hitting a good wave of form, some of our games have been outstanding in the last few months.

“Those are the games you want, it’s a chance to take points off teams in and around us and get us higher up the league but they will be really hard games.

“There’s no easy games in the run-in and the pressure starts building in the week and we need to make sure we aren’t playing with pressure and play the right way.”

