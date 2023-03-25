Jamal Lewis thanks Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill for keeping faith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamal Lewis thanks Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill for keeping faith

By Press Association
Jamal Lewis got an assist in Northern Ireland’s win over San Marino on Thursday (Gianluca Ricci/PA)
Jamal Lewis got an assist in Northern Ireland’s win over San Marino on Thursday (Gianluca Ricci/PA)

Jamal Lewis has thanked Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill for keeping faith in him and revealed how he has suffered “dark days” on the periphery at Newcastle.

The 25-year-old started Thursday’s 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over San Marino and delivered the assist for the second of Dion Charles’s two goals in Serravalle, a moment to celebrate for a player who has made only three club appearances this season.

Lewis, part of Ian Baraclough’s last Northern Ireland squad in November after missing the previous two windows, delivered a strong all-round display, offering width in attack while tracking back to win possession.

“It felt good to be on the pitch,” said Lewis, who has played just seven minutes in the Premier League this term.

“I’ve had a tough time over the last couple of years with injuries and health and finally my body’s in a good place; I’m ready to play, but unfortunately I’m not getting the game time I would probably like at Newcastle.

“So coming away with my national team is always a pleasure and I’m happy that Michael’s put the trust in me even though I haven’t got the minutes in my legs to go out and perform for the team.”

When Lewis first came into the Northern Ireland picture he was flying with Norwich. Having helped them gain promotion he was one of their standout performers as they unsuccessfully battled against the drop.

Norwich rejected a bid from Liverpool before Lewis joined Newcastle for £15million in 2020, but niggling injuries sidelined him under Steve Bruce and, as investment floods in on Tyneside, he has been unable to get into Eddie Howe’s side after groin surgery last season.

Liverpool v Newcastle United – Premier League – Anfield
Jamal Lewis has struggled for playing time at Newcastle following a run of injuries (Peter Byrne/PA)

“One hundred percent, there have been dark days,” Lewis said. “Obviously football is all glitz and glamour but it’s the darker side or the psychological side of football that is not talked about as much as it probably should be.

“It’s been difficult going from playing week in, week out at Norwich to not playing and then getting injured and having a tricky injury that I can’t really get on top of. It can play a very negative part in your mental wellbeing.”

Losing his place cost Lewis confidence, a vicious circle that made it harder to deliver performances in training which might bring it back. Nights like Thursday can only help.

“You have doubts going onto the pitch if you can hit the levels that you know you can but I’ve been in a good place for a long time now,” he said. “Almost like a lion ready to come out of his cage.

“Obviously the fans, club-wise and internationally, don’t or can’t see that on a day-to-day basis and when I’m training. But I feel good, I feel healthy, I feel happy, so I just want to share that on the pitch week in, week out now.”

Northern Ireland v South Korea – International Friendly – Windsor Park
Jamal Lewis made his Northern Ireland debut against South Korea in 2018 (Brian Lawless/PA)

O’Neill, who returned to the Northern Ireland job in December, was a strong believer in Lewis when he handed him his debut against South Korea in 2018.

The pair met two weeks before this international window, with a conversation over coffee allowing Lewis to understand his importance to Northern Ireland.

“Just having a catch-up with him and talking about how he wants the team to play and what part he sees me playing; that means a lot to you,” Lewis said.

“It makes you take the responsibility with a lot of new and young players coming in and I feel like I can help and bed them in quickly and that’s what we’ve got to do.

“The Euros is next summer, we want to be there, so we haven’t really got much time to find our feet and I’ll play as big a role as I can to help the boys find their feet as quickly as possible.”

