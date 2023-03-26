Talking Points ahead of Republic of Ireland Euro 2024 qualifier against France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talking Points ahead of Republic of Ireland Euro 2024 qualifier against France

By Press Association
World Cup finalists France stand between the Republic of Ireland and a positive start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)
World Cup finalists France stand between the Republic of Ireland and a positive start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)

The Republic of Ireland launch their Euro 2024 qualification campaign with the toughest of fixtures against World Cup finalists France on Monday evening.

Stephen Kenny’s men will have to be at their best to stand any chance of denying the French another three points to go with those they collected with the minimum of fuss against the Netherlands on Friday night.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game at the Aviva Stadium.

Cullen machine

Republic of Ireland midfielder will have a key role to play against France
Republic of Ireland midfielder will have a key role to play against France (Steve Welsh/PA)

Among the notable absentees from Kenny’s starting line-up for the 3-2 friendly victory over Latvia on Wednesday was Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen. The 26-year-old has become a fixture in Kenny’s midfield engine room having prospered at club level under the watchful eye of manager Vincent Kompany at both Anderlecht and now Turf Moor, and his ability to both protect his defenders and bring the men ahead of him into play will prove key in the face of the sternest of tests.

Fergie time?

Teenage Brighton striker Evan Ferguson scored the first of what he, Kenny and the whole of Ireland will hope will be many goals for his country against the Latvians to confirm his recent blistering run of form. His lack of  senior international experience suggests he may, initially at least, be kept in reserve, but the temptation to hand him a role at some point must surely have grown as a result of his efforts in midweek.

The long and the short of it

Latvia’s Roberts Uldrikis (right) celebrates scoring his sides first goal against the Republic of Ireland with a superb long-range strike
Latvia’s Roberts Uldrikis (right) celebrates scoring his sides first goal against the Republic of Ireland with a superb long-range strike (Brian Lawless/PA)

Whether Caoimhin Kelleher or Gavin Bazunu gets the nod in goal on Monday evening, they will hope a worrying trend does not continue. Of the 23 goals the Republic have conceded since the start of 2021, nine of them – including the two missiles unleashed by Roberts Uldrikis and Arturs Zjuzins as Latvia fought back from 2-0 down to level – have come from outside the box.

Kylian me softly

Much of the talk in the build-up to the game has centred around newly-appointed France skipper Kylian Mbappe, who plundered a hat-trick in December’s World Cup final but still ended up with a loser’s medal. The chatter has simply intensified as a result of the two goals he added to his tally in Friday’s 4-0 demolition of a weakened Netherlands side and Ireland will have a job on their hands to keep him quiet in Dublin.

2009 and all that

Republic of Ireland keeper Shay Given (left) appeals for handball after France’s Thierry Henry (centre) set up Williams Gallas’ goal at the Stade de France
Republic of Ireland keeper Shay Given (left) appeals for handball after France’s Thierry Henry (centre) set up Williams Gallas’ goal at the Stade de France (Martin Rickett/PA)

Weeks after Ireland and France last met in Paris in May 2018, Didier Deschamps’ men lifted the World Cup; their previous encounter in Lyon in the last 16 at Euro 2016 proved to be a stepping stone on the hosts’ road to the final. However for the Irish, the fixture rekindles memories of the night at the Stade de France in November 2009 when Thierry Henry’s unspotted handball in the build-up to William Gallas’ decisive extra-time goal cost Giovanni Trapattoni’s side their chance to make it to the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa.

