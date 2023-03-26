Johnson Charles and Quinton De Kock make history in record Proteas run-chase

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

South Africa produced the highest-ever successful Twenty20 international run-chase to defeat West Indies in a remarkable contest at Centurion that also saw Johnson Charles and Quinton De Kock make history.

The Proteas were left needing to break new ground for victory after their opponents stormed to 258 for five, which included Charles posting the fastest T20I century by a West Indian.

He reached three figures in 39 balls – eight quicker than the previous record set by Chris Gayle in 2016 – in a total knock of 118 from 46 deliveries featuring 11 sixes, the 34-year-old’s first century for his country.

South Africa then proved equal to their considerable task, with a De Kock century the centre-piece as they registered 259 for four in 18.5 overs for a stunning six-wicket triumph.

That surpassed the previous best mark of 246 for four from Bulgaria’s win over Serbia last year.

De Kock brought up the fastest T20I 50 by a South African player – off 15 balls, breaking his own record by two deliveries – and went on to hit 100 in 43 for his maiden ton in the format.

He was ultimately caught by Nicholas Pooran off the bowling of Raymon Reifer.

The 30-year-old, who struck eight sixes, was part of a 152-run opening stand with Reeza Hendricks.

Hendricks ended up contributing 68 and there was also 38 not out from skipper Aiden Markram as South Africa brought the T20I series level at 1-1 in breathtaking fashion with one match to go, in Johannesburg on Tuesday.