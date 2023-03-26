On this day in 2009: Kim Clijsters announces return to tennis By Press Association March 26 2023, 6.21pm Share On this day in 2009: Kim Clijsters announces return to tennis Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4254040/on-this-day-in-2009-kim-clijsters-announces-return-to-tennis/ Copy Link Kim Clijsters returned to tennis in 2009 (Rebecca Naden/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Kim Clijsters announced she would come out of retirement on this day in 2009. The former world number one, then aged 25, said she would make her grand slam comeback at the US Open. Clijsters had retired in May 2007 and became a mother the following year. Kim Clijsters won the US Open in 2009 and again in 2010 (Mehdi Taamallah/PA) “My comeback will be in the United States,” said Clijsters. “I won’t go to these tournaments in the same way I go on holiday. “I don’t plan to go there as a tourist and come back home after one or two rounds.” The Belgian was true to her word, swiftly reclaiming the US Open title she had first won in 2005 by defeating Caroline Wozniacki. Kim Clijsters celebrates winning the Australian Open in 2011 (PA) Clijsters then successfully defended the title in 2010, before adding an Australian Open victory to her CV the following year. A second retirement was announced in 2012, this time owing to family commitments as Clijsters did not wish to continue to tour while her daughter started school. But, after a seven-year hiatus and the birth of her two sons, Clijsters began training in early 2019 and announced the following year she would make a second career comeback at the age of 36. But her return lasted just five matches before she retired for a third time in 2022. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Railway line through Fife closed due to child on the line 2 Man, 42, killed in Carnoustie crash after vehicle collides with wall 3 Dundee street cordoned off after customer took ill in city pub 4 Perth dealer caught in £100k heroin operation is ordered to pay back £1 5 Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years 2 6 Stunning £640k Arts and Crafts house in Dundee’s West End on sale for only… 7 Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel 8 Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and… 3 9 Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour 10 Man who died in Fife village named as 35-year-old charged More from The Courier Pregnant Pooch from Kirriemuir 'could've miscarried' after being attacked by same dog twice Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh looks to get top job at Abertay University Police probe as several cars damaged on Carnoustie street Scotland's oldest tartan discovered in Highlands peat bog to go on display at V&A… Fife man threatened to send woman's sex video to son's school Fife Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister would be a 'problem' for… 3 Dale Hilson believes Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien has 'led from the front' in signing… Direct descendant of Carnoustie's founding father dies aged 102 RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me GINGER GAIRDNER: The spring colours are peeping out now Editor's Picks Police probe as several cars damaged on Carnoustie street Scotland’s oldest tartan discovered in Highlands peat bog to go on display at V&A Dundee Man, 42, killed in Carnoustie crash after vehicle collides with wall Railway line through Fife closed due to child on the line Dale Hilson believes Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien has ‘led from the front’ in signing new five-year deal Direct descendant of Carnoustie’s founding father dies aged 102 Community supermarket with discounted food plans to open in every Angus town Dundee elderly housing complex residents furious over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike New Fife school dinner menus being developed as pupils demand more Chinese and Italian food – and more chips! Angus firm fulfils promise to Royal Marines Charity with £4,370 donation Most Commented 1 Pregnant Pooch from Kirriemuir 'could've miscarried' after being attacked by same dog twice 2 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 3 SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 4 Fife councillor's comments 'offensive' as he claims potholes are being left unfilled 5 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 6 Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window 7 More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row 8 SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected? 9 Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster 10 Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1's Big Weekend