Bukayo Saka one of the best players in the Premier League – Oleksandr Zinchenko

By Press Association
Bukayo Saka has been praised by his Arsenal team-mate Oleksander Zinchenko (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bukayo Saka has been praised by his Arsenal team-mate Oleksander Zinchenko (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Oleksandr Zinchenko hailed “on fire” Bukayo Saka as one of the best players in the Premier League after his Arsenal team-mate’s starring role for England in their Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Ukraine at Wembley.

Saka set up the opening goal for Harry Kane before curling home three minutes later to secure a comfortable 2-0 win for the hosts.

The Arsenal forward has been in fine form this season as the Gunners sit eight points clear at the top of the table, aiming for a first league title in 19 years.

Saka has 12 goals and 10 assists for Arsenal and continued that showing for England, with Zinchenko full of praise for his colleague.

“He is an amazing player, we know that,” the Ukraine skipper said.

“He is on fire at the moment, there are no friends on the pitch and unfortunately he beat me.

“In these kind of games, big players decide the game.

“They had two chances in the first half, score two and after that it was so difficult to create something.”

Zinchenko and Saka will be back on the same side when Arsenal host Leeds on Saturday looking to continue their winning form.

As well as helping to spearhead Arsenal’s title charge, Saka is likely to be in the running for a number of individual accolades at the end of the season.

England v Ukraine – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Wembley
Bukayo Saka (centre) scored England’s second goal against Ukraine after creating Harry Kane’s opener (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Asked if he was the best player around at the moment, Zinchenko replied: “In the Premier League?

“I’m not the guy who is going to judge but he is one of them for sure.

“I hope he is on this form for the rest of the season because he is such an important player for Arsenal as we have 10 more finals to go.”

