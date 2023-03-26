Michael O’Neill’s first home game back as Northern Ireland boss ends in defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael O’Neill’s first home game back as Northern Ireland boss ends in defeat

By Press Association
Michael O’Neill suffered defeat on his return to Windsor Park (Liam McBurney/PA)
Michael O’Neill suffered defeat on his return to Windsor Park (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland could not produce a performance to match the occasion as Michael O’Neill’s first home game back at Windsor Park ended in a 1-0 defeat to Finland.

After Thursday’s 2-0 win over San Marino, this was a more sobering night against stronger opposition, and a result which deals a significant blow to hopes of reaching Euro 2024 even at this early stage of the campaign.

Northern Ireland appeared off the pace before Benjamin Kallman fired Finland in front with 28 minutes gone, and although the hosts improved while chasing the game, they could not find an equaliser as Dion Charles had a 62nd-minute goal ruled out for handball.

Northern Ireland v Finland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group H – Windsor Park
Finland’s Benjamin Kallman (second left) celebrates scoring the opening goal (Liam McBurney/PA)

It was hardly the night O’Neill would have been hoping for on his return to a ground where so many memories were made during his first reign.

O’Neill made only one change as Jordan Thompson replaced George Saville, with the manager asking teenagers Shea Charles and Conor Bradley to deliver again following their impressive performances in Serravalle.

That worked insofar that Shea Charles was once again neat and tidy in his use of the ball at the base of midfield, while Bradley was the brightest spark going forward, but there seemed to be a lethargy about Northern Ireland’s display.

They did not truly threaten anything until the 21st minute, with the chance coming from what could have been a costly mistake from captain Craig Cathcart.

Instead, the Watford defender recovered from a miscontrol to hook the ball away from Norwich striker Teemu Pukki and set Bradley away down the right. The wing-back, on loan at Bolton from Liverpool, then cut the ball back for club-mate Dion Charles, but Thursday’s goalscorer sent his shot over.

But Northern Ireland were allowing Finland too much time on the ball when defending, and it proved costly as the visitors dampened the Windsor Park mood by taking the lead with their first real sight of goal just before the half-hour mark.

Robin Lod sent in a low ball from the right, Pukki touched it on, and Kallman beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell at the far post.

Peacock-Farrell then saved well to keep out Pukki’s close-range effort before the flag went up as Dan Ballard blocked the follow-up.

Northern Ireland v Finland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group H – Windsor Park
Dion Charles reacts to a missed chance during the 1-0 defeat (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland ended the half on top, but Conor Washington’s appeals for handball against Nikolai Alho were ignored after his shot was blocked in the box.

The best move came in the 44th minute when Shea Charles sent Bradley racing away and he rolled the ball through for Dion Charles, but Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky made himself big to keep it out.

There was a blow just a few minutes into the second half as Sunderland defender Ballard was forced off with an injury, meaning a change of shape as Josh Magennis replaced him and 3-5-2 became 4-3-3.

Magennis was quickly into the action, with his backheel freeing Dion Charles only for the striker to overhit a cross towards Washington.

Northern Ireland v Finland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group H – Windsor Park
Michael O’Neill’s big night ended in disappointment (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Wigan striker then freed Jamal Lewis, and as his deep cross was headed back in by Paddy McNair, Magennis arrived but could not keep his shot below the crossbar.

Dion Charles had the ball in the net in the 62nd minute, poking home from a corner, but referee Ivan Kruzliak blew for handball.

That at least energised the crowd but the response from the team was lacking. Cathcart almost played himself into trouble again, recovering to block Finland substitute Marcus Forss. Lod then sent in a dangerous free-kick which Peacock-Farrell parried before Robert Ivanov fired over.

There were late opportunities for Lewis and McNair, but neither could get their shots on target as Northern Ireland mis-fired on O’Neill’s big night.

