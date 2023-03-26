Joe Morrell calls for ruthlessness as Wales look to back up draw with Croatia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Morrell calls for ruthlessness as Wales look to back up draw with Croatia

By Press Association
Midfielder Joe Morrell has urged Wales to build on their promising start to Euro 2024 qualifying against Latvia on Tuesday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Midfielder Joe Morrell has urged Wales to build on their promising start to Euro 2024 qualifying against Latvia on Tuesday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Joe Morrell says Wales must be “ruthless and relentless” against Latvia on Tuesday to build on their promising start to Euro 2024 qualification.

Wales held World Cup semi-finalists Croatia to a 1-1 draw on Saturday as substitute Nathan Broadhead marked his debut with a dramatic last-gasp equaliser.

It was a bonus point for Rob Page’s Wales, who are adapting to life without former talisman Gareth Bale and were missing vice-captain Ben Davies and Brennan Johnson through injury in Split.

Croatia Wales Euro 2024 Soccer
Joe Morrell, right, challenges for the ball with Croatia’s Mateo Kovacic during Wales’ 1-1 draw against Croatia in Split on Saturday (Darko Bandic/AP)

But Morrell insists the result will not matter unless Wales beat Latvia – who are ranked a lowly 133rd in world football – at Cardiff City Stadium.

He said: “I don’t think many people would have had us down to get anything from Croatia and it’s imperative we back it up now.

“We know this means nothing if we don’t back it up on Tuesday or beyond that.

“The intention now is to be ruthless and relentless and keep our foot on the gas.”

Wales’ next two games, at home to Latvia and then Armenia in June, are against the weakest teams in the group on paper.

Two wins would put Wales in a healthy position before a trip to Turkey on June 19, but Portsmouth midfielder Morrell knows the danger of looking too far ahead.

“We’ve seen it before,” he said. “We dropped points against Estonia in the last (World Cup) qualifying campaign at home and made it more difficult than we would have liked (to qualify).

“We’re not new to these types of teams who want to come and sit behind the ball, similar to what we did in Croatia.

Wales v Estonia – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales hope to learn the lessons of history after being frustrated by Estonia in World Cup qualifying in September 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

“We know Latvia will defend deep and give us a lot of the ball and it’s how we find solutions.

“One of the first things the manager said when he came in the changing room was ‘Enjoy this but make sure we’re ready to go on Tuesday because it would be such a shame to let this go to waste’.

“That’s our intention now, to recover well and put ourselves in the best position for Tuesday.”

Despite there being much pre-match focus on this being a new era for Welsh football without Bale and others such as Joe Allen who have retired from international football, Page selected 11 players who had featured at the World Cup.

Croatia v Wales – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Stadion Poljud
Wales manager Rob Page has told his players not to let their good start to Euro 2024 qualifying go to waste (Tim Goode/PA)

Six uncapped players were on the bench, however, with Broadhead and Birmingham midfielder Jordan James making debuts.

Morrell said: “We know the quality and the strength in depth we’ve got in this squad.

“The starting 11 out there had a lot of caps, I don’t think anyone was under 25 caps, but to bring players off the bench like we did didn’t really impact us too much.

“We still had threats on the pitch and we showed that with the goal.

“You’re never going to replace Gareth Bale, it’s pointless trying as he’s been one of the best British players of all time. It’s about being different and being a complete team.”

