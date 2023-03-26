Lift morale and attack the day – tasks facing Cristian Stellini at Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lift morale and attack the day – tasks facing Cristian Stellini at Tottenham

By Press Association
Cristian Stellini has been named Tottenham’s acting head coach until the end of the season (Simon Marper/PA)
Cristian Stellini has been named Tottenham’s acting head coach until the end of the season (Simon Marper/PA)

Tottenham have appointed Cristian Stellini as acting head coach until the end of the season.

Spurs made the decision to part company with Antonio Conte following his extraordinary rant after last Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what will be in the in-tray of Stellini.

Lift squad morale

Squad morale will understandably be low after Conte’s tirade against “selfish players” that “play for themselves” last weekend. It was not the first time the Italian had turned on the group and while some of the passionate monologue hit the nail on the head, it made his position untenable. The majority of Spurs’ players departed for international duty immediately after their collapse at St Mary’s and new surroundings may have helped them forget the explosive scenes on the south coast, but it has ensured all eyes remain on a squad that has underachieved this season. A flurry of summer activity was expected to translate into more consistency. Instead, the opposite happened and even though a change of manager has occurred, bruised egos remain.

Attack the day!

Tottenham were free-scoring during the final months of the 2021-22 season and it was Conte’s 3-4-3 system in full flow. When his trusted formation of wing-backs and three attackers does click, it can be a joy to behold but those days have been few and far between in this campaign. Spurs supporters have instead repeatedly witnessed dull first halves where a pragmatic team sit back and invite pressure. Inevitably, it has led to goals aplenty being conceded with 40 shipped in 28 Premier League fixtures. But fans would accept a leaky defence if it was full throttle in attack. Yet a third of the goals scored under Conte in the top flight have been from set-pieces such has been their toothless nature up front. A simple way to get the fanbase back on side would be to ditch the negative counter-attacking tactics of the last three managers.

Fix misfiring forwards

Richarlison
Tottenham forward Richarlison suffered another injury in last Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

While Harry Kane has been a model of consistency this season with 23 goals, his fellow forwards have struggled. Son Heung-min, the joint-Premier League Golden Boot winner last May, has scored in only six of his 37 appearances this campaign and been a shadow of himself with his confidence seemingly being drained with every passing week. Meanwhile, £60million summer addition Richarlison has failed to score in the league and only has two goals to his name during an injury-hit season. The fourth big hitter, Dejan Kulusevski, has also only found the net twice with Conte’s reliance on individual magic backfiring. If Spurs are to achieve anything during the final 10 matches, Kane finally requires some much-needed support.

Get top-four charge back on track

Conte’s departure may look odd on paper given Spurs are fourth in the table, but they have Newcastle breathing down their neck whilst Liverpool and Brighton will no doubt be firmly in the Champions League qualification race. Tottenham are already guaranteed a 15th consecutive season without silverware and to many fans another top-four finish will not be enough, but anything less will make it a disastrous campaign. Crucially, getting back into Europe’s elite competition could be a way of convincing Kane to stick around and the financial windfall for the club will surely translate into a portion of the summer spending for the new boss. Whilst a crunch seven-day period in April sees fixtures against Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool, six of Spurs’ other matches are against bottom-half teams. Fourth place is there for the taking.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Cowdenbeath Railway Station. Image; Google Maps
Railway line through Fife closed due to child on the line
2
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Man, 42, killed in Carnoustie crash after vehicle collides with wall
3
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied
Dundee street cordoned off after customer took ill in city pub
4
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; George Crone and Max Donovan. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 23/03/2023
Perth dealer caught in £100k heroin operation is ordered to pay back £1
5
Scott and Amanda plan to step back after more than 20 years, and have put the pub up for sale. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years
2
6
365 Blackness Road is a beautiful Arts and Crafts home in Dundee's West End. Image: Savills.
Stunning £640k Arts and Crafts house in Dundee’s West End on sale for only…
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Banned driver Picture shows; Shea Donnelly. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 24/03/2023
Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel
8
Fans at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
3
9
Preston Island fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour
10
Henry White, 57, died in Oakley. Image: Police Scotland
Man who died in Fife village named as 35-year-old charged

More from The Courier

Lorraine Galbraith's dog, Mocha, was attacked on Saturday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pregnant Pooch from Kirriemuir 'could've miscarried' after being attacked by same dog twice
Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.
Former Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh looks to get top job at Abertay University
Several cars were left damaged on Barry Road in Carnoustie. Image: Google Street View
Police probe as several cars damaged on Carnoustie street
The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.
Scotland's oldest tartan discovered in Highlands peat bog to go on display at V&A…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Abuse Picture shows; Greg Tipling. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 24/03/2023
Fife man threatened to send woman's sex video to son's school
The Scottish Greens say it could be a "problem" if Kate Forbes becomes first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Fife Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister would be a 'problem' for…
3
Dale Hilson has praised Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien for penning a new deal. Image: SNS
Dale Hilson believes Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien has 'led from the front' in signing…
David Lowson who has died aged 102. Image: Sheena MacDonald-Lowson
Direct descendant of Carnoustie's founding father dies aged 102
Our Rab has been suffering from very painful feet.
RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me
Spring is on its way, despite the snow showers.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The spring colours are peeping out now

Editor's Picks

Most Commented