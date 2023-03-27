On This Day in 2015: Harry Kane scores on his England debut against Lithuania

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Kane is now England’s all-time record scorer, a statistic all the more remarkable considering he only made his debut – and scored his first goal – on this day in 2015.

Kane scored within 80 seconds of coming on as a substitute against Lithuania at Wembley, wrapping up a 4-0 win.

Then 21, Kane was given a standing ovation as he took to the field and it did not take Kane long to get the sell-out crowd back on their feet as, with one of his first touches, he beat the helpless Lithuania goalkeeper, wrapping up the win.

Wayne Rooney, Danny Welbeck and Raheem Sterling netted the others, but the headlines belonged to just one man after a one-sided Euro 2016 qualifier.

Kane made quite the impact on debut (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Asked if he knew how long he had taken to open his account, Kane said: “Maybe a minute? Eighty seconds? Hey, it’s not too bad!

“It’s the start I dreamed of, it’s a little bit of a blur at the minute. It’s the best moment by far, to represent your country at senior level is the top. Hopefully I can keep doing it and it’s the first of many.”

It was a dream start which impressed Three Lions captain Rooney – a man who knew a thing about coping with pressure and scoring goals and whose record Kane surpassed last week.

“It’s fantastic, international football’s different and to score after 80 seconds is incredible for Harry,” he told ITV. “We’re all delighted and hopefully it’s the first of many.”

All those involved were quick to try and keep a lid on expectations, but given Kane now stands alone on the goalscoring charts, they clearly knew what they were seeing.

“It is fantastic for Harry,” manager Roy Hodgson said. “We’re so delighted for him. It is a bit of a fairytale, but it’s nice when fairytales come true and it’s come true for Harry.

“He’s crowned his England debut with a well-taken goal. Couldn’t be better really. It’s a very satisfying evening for us. I think it’s too early to put this pressure on Harry Kane. We should just be happy that he has done so well for Tottenham and made a name for himself to get into the England set-up.

“That’s not easy to do as we have a number of good forwards but let’s be happy with that and leave the future predictions to the future.”