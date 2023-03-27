Talking points as Wales look to build on Croatia draw with victory over Latvia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talking points as Wales look to build on Croatia draw with victory over Latvia

By Press Association
Wales players held Croatia to a 1-1 draw in Split in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier (Tim Goode/PA)
Wales players held Croatia to a 1-1 draw in Split in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier (Tim Goode/PA)

Wales host Latvia in their second game of Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday boosted by a superb opening draw in Croatia.

The Dragons held the World Cup semi-finalists 1-1 in Split on Saturday with substitute Nathan Broadhead scoring a last-minute leveller on his international debut.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points surrounding a Group D clash that Wales are expected to win at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Must-win for Wales

Croatia v Wales – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Stadion Poljud
Wales manager Rob Page is looking to build on an opening draw in Croatia with victory over Latvia in Euro 2023 qualifying (Tim Goode/PA)

After the bonus of picking up a great point in Croatia, Wales have already entered must-win territory in their bid for a top-two spot in Group D.

Latvia are the weakest side in the section, at least according to the FIFA world rankings, and Wales cannot afford to slip up against opponents that their group rivals will be expected to take points off.

Boss Rob Page admitted as much by taking off skipper Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James and Harry Wilson just after the hour mark in Croatia when 1-0 down, knowing that he needs the trio’s creativity to break down Latvia.

Broadhead role

Has Nathan Broadhead pushed himself into Page’s thinking for a starting spot against Latvia?

The 24-year-old has been among the goals for Ipswich recently and his natural scoring instincts, as shown in Split, could be needed against Latvian visitors expected to defend deep and ensure that space in the penalty area is at a premium.

Page, however, is expected to name the line-up that started in Split and use Broadhead from the bench again.

James concern

Croatia Wales Euro 2024 Soccer
Daniel James (left), in action with Croatia’s Josip Juranovic on Saturday, looked out of sorts in Split (Darko Bandic/AP)

Daniel James’ lack of action at loan club Fulham is proving a real headache for Page.

James’ speed is a huge asset for Wales and he has been a constant feature in the Dragons attack since making his debut in April 2019.

But the former Manchester United forward looked off the pace in Split and his confidence levels were summed up when he snatched at a second-half scoring opportunity with the goal at his mercy.

Estonia reminder

Wales v Estonia – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Former Wales captain Gareth Bale is frustrated as Estonia denied them during a World Cup qualifier at Cardiff in September 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales do not have to cast their minds back far to know that Latvia could cause embarrassment.

Latvia’s neighbours Estonia dented Wales’ push for 2022 World Cup qualification by holding out for a goalless draw in Cardiff.

The game should serve as a reminder that nothing should be taken for granted and an early goal would be a timely tonic to settle home nerves.

Nice to see you

Wales v Serbia and Montenegro
John Hartson was on target as Wales beat Latvia 2-0 in a 2004 friendly, the only time the two nations have met (Rebecca Naden/PA)

This will be the first competitive match between Wales and Latvia.

Their only previous meeting was on August 18, 2004 when late goals from John Hartson and Craig Bellamy gave Wales a 2-0 friendly victory in Riga.

Latvia kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign ranked 133rd in world football, a whopping 105 places below Wales.

