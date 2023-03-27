Three points separate the top four – where will the WSL title be won and lost?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Three points separate the top four – where will the WSL title be won and lost?

By Press Association
The WSL title race took another twist after Manchester City beat Chelsea on Sunday (Tim Markland/PA)
The WSL title race took another twist after Manchester City beat Chelsea on Sunday (Tim Markland/PA)

The Women’s Super League title race took another twist at the weekend as Manchester City beat holders Chelsea 2-0 at the Academy Stadium.

After Arsenal and Manchester United also picked up hefty wins on Saturday to stake their claim to WSL glory, the PA news agency takes a look at who is in the frame to lift this season’s trophy on May 27.

Who is in the mix?

Arsenal kept their title hopes alive with a 5-1 victory in the north London derby (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal kept their title hopes alive with a 5-1 victory in the north London derby (John Walton/PA)

Results this weekend showed that the title race is truly alive as four teams are in the mix for the trophy.

League leaders Manchester United put four past West Ham at Old Trafford on Saturday, while Filippa Angeldahl and Lauren Hemp’s first-half strikes saw City leapfrog Chelsea to go second.

Arsenal also kept their title hopes alive after a Caitlin Foord brace helped the Gunners take the bragging rights in a 5-1 victory against north London rivals Spurs.

How tight is it at the top?

Manchester United are top of the table on goal difference (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Manchester United are top of the table on goal difference (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Manchester United and Manchester City are currently tied on 38 points each, with United just squeezing to the summit on goal difference.

Defeat to City at the weekend spoiled Chelsea’s chance to go top and they sit just one point below the top two with 37 points, but crucially the Blues have a game in hand over their Manchester rivals.

A rocky start to 2023 means Arsenal are slightly behind the top three in fourth with 35 points, but they too could make up ground with a game in hand.

With just three points separating the top four, the title race is set to go down to the wire.

Can Manchester United win it for the first time?

United are chasing their first ever WSL title having finished fourth in the league for the last three straight seasons.

Marc Skinner’s side face a tricky run-in, still having to face two title rivals in their remaining six matches.

United kick off April with a trip to relegation candidates Brighton, while two tough tests against Arsenal and an in-form Aston Villa side follow.

The next two matches are at home to Tottenham and rivals City before finishing the season away at Liverpool on the final day.

Manchester City building momentum

City encountered a shaky start to the season after losing their opening two league games to Villa and Chelsea, but their response has since been incredible.

Gareth Taylor’s team are now 14 games unbeaten in the league since that 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in September, meaning the momentum is firmly with them in the hunt for the title.

Where can the race be decided?

The top two still have to meet each other in the final six matches
The top two still have to meet each other in the final six matches (Tim Goode/PA)

As the home stretch of the season approaches, there are plenty of games where the title race could throw up more twists and turns.

Arsenal certainly have the toughest fixture list ahead of them, having to play all three title rivals in their remaining games.

A Manchester derby is also on the cards in the penultimate round of fixtures but importantly Chelsea and Arsenal have a game in hand on their title rivals following postponements due to frozen pitches back in January.

Those rescheduled fixtures mean Emma Hayes’ side will host Liverpool on Wednesday May 3 while the Gunners travel to Brighton one week later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Preston Roundabout in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Stretch of A92 at Glenrothes to close for roadworks
2
Cowdenbeath Railway Station. Image; Google Maps
Railway line through Fife closed due to child on the line
3
Newton Road, Carnoustie. Image: Google Maps
Man, 42, killed in Carnoustie crash after vehicle collides with wall
4
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied
Dundee street cordoned off after customer took ill in city pub
5
Lorraine Galbraith's dog, Mocha, was attacked on Saturday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pregnant pooch from Kirriemuir ‘could’ve miscarried’ after being attacked twice by same dog
3
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
7
365 Blackness Road is a beautiful Arts and Crafts home in Dundee's West End. Image: Savills.
Stunning £640k Arts and Crafts house in Dundee’s West End on sale for only…
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; George Crone and Max Donovan. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 23/03/2023
Perth dealer caught in £100k heroin operation is ordered to pay back £1
9
Scott and Amanda plan to step back after more than 20 years, and have put the pub up for sale. Image: Paul Reid.
Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years
2
10
Guests enjoying the Help for Kids charity event. Image: Craig Chalmers Photography.
Pictures: Help for Kids charity ball celebrates 10 years of supporting Dundee children

More from The Courier

The horse was reunited with its owner. Image: Supplied.
Runaway horse causes havoc in Wormit
Dundee United star Jamie McGrath is part of the Republic of Ireland squad for their qualifier against France. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath: Dundee United star insists Ireland can upset odds against World Cup finalists…
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man battered neighbour in 'outrageously violent' assault
Billy Birse-Stewart. Image: Harpers.
Dunkeld charity boss resigns and alleges ‘vindictive’ campaign against him
Ronnie Coburn receives a £10 note back after helping out Brian Cox.
How a £10 note helped send Brian Cox from Dundee to Succession
Either Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan or Kate Forbes will be crowned the next leader of the SNP. Image: DC Thomson.
Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next
2
Fife Sex Offence Series
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Fife in 2022?
Perth and Kinross sex offences series
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Perth and Kinross in 2022?
Dundee sex offences series
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Dundee in 2022?
Angus Sex Offences
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Angus in 2022?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented