Cricket Scotland anti-racism group members quit over perceived lack of progress

By Press Association
Four members of Cricket Scotland’s anti-racism group have resigned (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Four members of Cricket Scotland’s anti-racism group have resigned (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Four members of Cricket Scotland’s anti-racism and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion advisory group have resigned over perceived lack of progress in tackling racism.

The resignations come following criticism last week after Cricket Scotland chairman Anjan Luthra claimed progress was being made.

Scotland women’s international Abtaha Maqsood, businessman Imran Khan, academic Khadija Mohammed and Raza Sadiq, from Running Out Racism, are the four who have quit, the PA news agency understands.

Anjan Luthra
Cricket Scotland chair Anjan Luthra is in focus again  (PA)

It is understood the advisory group has met once.

A spokesperson for sportscotland told the PA news agency: “It is deeply disappointing that members of Cricket Scotland’s anti-racism and EDI advisory group have decided to resign their positions.

“However, we fully respect and understand their decision to do so.

“We have been consistently clear that only by engaging in real and meaningful consultation and engagement will cultural change be delivered within the sport. We are having urgent discussions with Cricket Scotland on this issue.”

In July 2022, the entire Cricket Scotland board resigned on the eve of the publication of a damning independent report which outlined hundreds of instances of institutional racism within the organisation.

A new chairman, Luthra, and interim chief executive Gordon Arthur were appointed to oversee a restructure of the organisation.

Cricket Scotland Racism Report Press Conferences
Qasim Sheikh, lawyer Aamer Anwar and Majid Haq arrive for a press conference last July (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Last Tuesday, the day it was announced Arthur was stepping down for personal reasons, Cricket Scotland issued an update from Luthra, which said the “formation of an EDI board sub-committee, along with the creation of an anti-racism and EDI advisory group reporting into the sub-committee, shows the progress made in imprinting an EDI focus upon the organisation.”

However, lawyer Aamer Anwar, who represents former Scotland players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh who last year alleged the governing body was “institutionally racist”, subsequently claimed Cricket Scotland remained “unfit for purpose”.

Anti-racism campaign group Running Out Racism were also critical, saying the statement released was “tone deaf and arrogant”, also claiming: “The release by Cricket Scotland today has set back trust significantly and demonstrated that the governing body is failing in learning from the mistakes of the past.”

The PA news agency has approached Cricket Scotland for comment.

