Marco Silva charged by FA for comments about referee Chris Kavanagh

By Press Association
Fulham manager Marco Silva (right) is sent off during the loss to Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Fulham manager Marco Silva (right) is sent off during the loss to Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fulham manager Marco Silva has been charged by the Football Association over his comments about referee Chris Kavanagh after the tumultuous FA Cup quarter-final loss to Manchester United.

Silva was sent off for his protests as referee Chris Kavanagh decided whether to award United a penalty for a handball on the line by Willian.

Having pointed to the spot, Kavanagh dismissed Willian as well before issuing a third red card in a matter of seconds after he was grabbed by an angry Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Silva had previously been unhappy with Kavanagh’s decisions in two other matches, and he said at the post-match press conference: “Our story with Chris Kavanagh this season has been really tough as a football club.

“Before the match, we didn’t mention anything to the players, it’s the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, let’s go to do our best to play the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

“That was our goal and I think we showed that in 75 minutes, but they know as well he was the referee for that game at West Ham when we lost with two clear handball goals, it was Chris Kavanagh in that moment. This afternoon everyone saw what happened.

“Of course in all moments we should control the emotions but we are human beings.”

Silva has now been charged, with a statement on the FA spokesperson Twitter feed reading: “Fulham’s Marco Silva has been charged with misconduct for comments that he made in a press conference after The FA Cup tie against Manchester United on Sunday, March 19.

“It’s alleged that his comments constitute improper conduct in that they imply bias and/or question the integrity of the match official, and/or bring the game into disrepute.”

Silva had previously been charged with several offences regarding his behaviour before, during and after his sending off.

Fulham, who went on to lose the match 3-1, are waiting to learn what punishment Mitrovic faces, with the FA saying the standard punishment of a three-match ban would be “clearly insufficient”.

Silva has until Wednesday to respond to this latest charge.

