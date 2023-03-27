Gareth Bale to receive fan farewell as Wales chase Latvia qualifying victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Bale to receive fan farewell as Wales chase Latvia qualifying victory

By Press Association
Retired former captain Gareth Bale is to get a farewell from Wales fans at the Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)
Retired former captain Gareth Bale is to get a farewell from Wales fans at the Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)

Gareth Bale will receive a farewell from Wales fans at the Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Former captain Bale retired from football in January after making 111 appearances and scoring 41 goals – both records for the team – during a remarkable 16-year international career.

The 33-year-old former Real Madrid played his final game at the World Cup in November and will arrive in Cardiff from his Los Angeles home before kick-off.

There will be a pitchside presentation ahead of the game with Bale expected to say a few words to Wales supporters.

“@Gareth Bale11 will be at the Cardiff City Stadium tomorrow night,” the Football Association of Wales said on their official Twitter account on Monday.

“There will be an opportunity pre-match for The Red Wall (Wales fans) to show their appreciation to a Cymru legend.”

Bale’s return comes with sold-out signs ready to go up at the Cardiff City Stadium after Wales’ opening Euro qualifier, a 1-1 draw in Croatia.

Substitute Nathan Broadhead’s debut goal deep into stoppage time has handed the team a massive boost ahead of taking on Latvia, 133rd in the FIFA world rankings and 105 places below Wales.

Manager Rob Page said: “We’ve sold 32,000 tickets and it’s going to be an incredible atmosphere.

“Croatia is the reference point for us. We went to a great team in Croatia and not many people get a result there, and we did it with a not-full squad.

“It was a tough start going away from home and we can build on that.

Croatia v Wales – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Stadion Poljud
Nathan Broadhead celebrates scoring Wales’ late equaliser against Croatia on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)

“But we have to earn the right to play and use the ball really well and when we get chances we need to be ruthless.

“We will need to be patient and try and nullify their threat.”

Wales, again without injured pair Ben Davies and Brennan Johnson, are expected to be unchanged from the side that held the World Cup semi-finalists in Split.

As well as Broadhead, Birmingham midfielder Jordan James made his first appearance and there were four other uncapped players on the bench.

Fulham’s Luke Harris was given Bale’s number 11 jersey and, although the highly-rated teenager did not get on the pitch in Split, Page said “Watch this space” when asked if there would be more debuts on Tuesday.

Skipper Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James and Harry Wilson were all protected with Page withdrawing the trio after 64 minutes against Croatia.

Page admitted after the draw that the changes was pre-planned and made with the Latvia game in mind.

“Latvia is going to be a tough game for different reasons,” Page said.

Croatia v Wales – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Stadion Poljud
Wales skipper Aaron Ramsey played just over an hour in Croatia with Tuesday’s Latvia game in mind (Tim Goode/PA)

“We don’t fact the threats we had against Croatia, it will be a different type of game.

“We are already looking at all eight fixtures and that was a bonus point for us.

“Croatia will hopefully react now and get a result against Turkey (on Tuesday).

“We’ve got to look to get the three points. Four points from the first two games would be a good start.”

