Manchester United’s Maria Thorisdottir out for rest of season with foot injury

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United defender Maria Thorisdottir will miss the remainder of the club’s Women’s Super League title-chase after sustaining a foot injury.

United currently sit top of the WSL table, ahead of Manchester City on goal difference and one point clear of defending champions Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

Thorisdottir has made five WSL appearances this season for United, who have six league games to play and also remain in contention for the FA Cup, with a semi-final against Brighton set for next month.

A United statement read: “Manchester United Women can today confirm that Maria Thorisdottir has sustained a long-term mid-foot injury.

💬 "Tough times don't last, tough people do." 👊 We couldn't have put it better ourselves, @MariaThorisdott — wishing you all the best with your recovery 💪❤️#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) March 27, 2023

“It will unfortunately rule her out for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

“Maria will be working with our medical team on her rehabilitation, and we look forward to seeing her back in red again very soon.”

The 29-year-old Norway international added: “I’ve been knocked down many times before, and I will again bounce back even stronger and better than ever.

“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. See you next season, Reds.”