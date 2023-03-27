Manchester United’s Maria Thorisdottir out for rest of season with foot injury

Manchester United defender Maria Thorisdottir will miss the remainder of the club’s Women’s Super League title-chase after sustaining a foot injury.
United currently sit top of the WSL table, ahead of Manchester City on goal difference and one point clear of defending champions Chelsea, who have a game in hand.
Thorisdottir has made five WSL appearances this season for United, who have six league games to play and also remain in contention for the FA Cup, with a semi-final against Brighton set for next month.
A United statement read: “Manchester United Women can today confirm that Maria Thorisdottir has sustained a long-term mid-foot injury.
“It will unfortunately rule her out for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.
“Maria will be working with our medical team on her rehabilitation, and we look forward to seeing her back in red again very soon.”
The 29-year-old Norway international added: “I’ve been knocked down many times before, and I will again bounce back even stronger and better than ever.
“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. See you next season, Reds.”