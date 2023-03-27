Aaron Ramsey hoping former team-mate Mikel Arteta leads Arsenal to league title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aaron Ramsey hoping former team-mate Mikel Arteta leads Arsenal to league title

By Press Association
Aaron Ramsey (right) and Mikel Arteta celebrate Arsenal winning the FA Cup in 2014 (Nick Potts/PA)
Aaron Ramsey (right) and Mikel Arteta celebrate Arsenal winning the FA Cup in 2014 (Nick Potts/PA)

Aaron Ramsey hopes his old Arsenal pal Mikel Arteta can lead his former club to Premier League glory this season.

Ramsey played alongside Arteta for five years in the Arsenal midfield and the Spaniard was the Welshman’s captain for two of those.

The bond between FA Cup winners Ramsey and Arteta runs even deeper as the Gunners boss studied for his coaching badges in Wales, something the two men often spoke about during their time together at the Emirates Stadium.

Wales Training Session and Press Conference – Vale Resort – Monday 27th March
Aaron Ramsey was an Arsenal team-mate of the club’s current manager Mikel Arteta (Nick Potts/PA)

Arteta has since gone on to work at Manchester City and Arsenal, and his current club hold an eight-point Premier League lead over his old one with City having a game in hand.

“It would be absolutely great (if Arsenal win the league),” said Wales captain Ramsey, who made nearly 370 appearances for the club before leaving north London for Juventus in 2019.

“It is still a massive part of me. I spent 10, 11 years there and for them to go on and win the league, I’m as much a fan as anybody.

“I still know so many players and members of staff there. The fans deserve it.”

Arsenal v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Mikel Arteta, who has guided Arsenal to the top of the Premier League, studied for his coaching badges in Wales (John Walton/PA)

Ramsey said he always knew Arteta would step into management after his playing days.

He said: “You could see his leadership qualities and the way that he handled himself was second to none.

“What he is doing now, definitely, you could see he was always going to be a manager one day, the way he thought and saw the game and how intense he was as well.

“It is absolutely unbelievable what he has done there, what they are doing at the moment.

“We used to talk about it (the FAW) and he would tell me how impressed he was with the Welsh set-up, their methods and the way that they go about things.

“They have done a fantastic job in producing some top managers and a lot of people are coming through that programme at the moment.”

Ramsey has taken over the Wales armband following Gareth Bale’s retirement and was left “proud” by the team’s performance in their 1-1 draw against World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in Split on Saturday.

Latvia are the opponents for Wales’ second game in Euro 2024 qualifying in Cardiff on Tuesday – and Ramsey will be accompanied on to the pitch by his seven-year-old son Sonny.

Rangers v Heart of Midlothian – Scottish Cup – Final – Hampden Park
Aaron Ramsey, pictured with his son after the final whistle of the 2022 Scottish Cup final during his loan spell at Rangers, will walk out with him ahead of the Wales-Latvia game on Tuesday

He added: “I said he was going to be really excited (about me being captain) and he has been.

“He was captain for his local team on Saturday as well, so that made it a bit more special. He will be coming out with me before the game.

“It was important to get a point on the board in Croatia and get some momentum.

“Now we need to take care of our home games, which we have done well in previous campaigns.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
2
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
3
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
2
4
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012683 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Tulloch Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Tulloch Primary School, Gillespie Place, Perth. Tuesday 27th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
3
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
6
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
7
Lawside Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee
8
Alastair Law was found guilty of breaching the peace.
Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
9
Dundee Trade Lane site where new homes are planned
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site
6
10
Keith Verden-Anderson, managing director of Smith Anderson. Image: Smith Anderson.
Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new…

More from The Courier

Keaghan Jacobs will be back for Arbroath's Championship survival fight. Image: SNS
Keaghan Jacobs hands Arbroath major boost by declaring himself fit for Championship survival fight
Willie Milne at Carnoustie in early 1999.
Willie Milne: Perthshire-born former Carnoustie golf professional dies
To go with story by Brian Stormont. New restaurant opening, first look Picture shows; Glenturret Lalique restaurant. Crieff. Supplied by Glenturret Lalique Date; 10/05/2021; 421c5c7c-ba91-49e6-a384-2aa999204ca8
The 7 restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide in Tayside that you must try
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
Aaron Ramsey (right) and Mikel Arteta celebrate Arsenal winning the FA Cup in 2014 (Nick Potts/PA)
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
Martin Shaw says the amount of litter beside roads is causing a strain on his mental wellbeing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag…
2
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf with his family. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
3

Editor's Picks

Most Commented