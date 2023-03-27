Mike Hussey hoping gamble on Pakistan ‘big stars’ pays dividends for Welsh Fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mike Hussey hoping gamble on Pakistan ‘big stars’ pays dividends for Welsh Fire

By Press Association
Mike Hussey is the new coach of Welsh Fire (Rui Vieira/PA)
Mike Hussey is the new coach of Welsh Fire (Rui Vieira/PA)

New Welsh Fire head coach Mike Hussey expects his gamble on “big stars” Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf to come good in this summer’s Hundred, crossing his fingers the Pakistan pair will be available for the full tournament.

Hussey has taken over the Cardiff-based side after two years of disappointing returns under Gary Kirsten and his first major job was to oversee last week’s player draft.

The Fire had the biggest rebuilding job to do, with eight spaces to fill in their squad, and Hussey made some of the most eye-catching picks by landing the electric Afridi for £100,000 and his fellow 90mph quick Rauf for a bargain £60,000.

A handful of A-list overseas players went unselected, with some teams favouring more conservative domestic selections due to uncertainty over their international commitments, but Hussey was happy to take a calculated risk.

He expects the duo to be around for all but one of their group games in August, and is alert to the fact that Pakistan’s scheduled ODI series against Afghanistan at the end of the month is not certain to take place – meaning they could stay for the duration.

“They are big stars, and they’re match-winners as well. Without doubt it’s really exciting,” he told the PA news agency and ESPNcricinfo.

“Obviously they are both world-class performers and have performed on the biggest stage in the past, so hopefully they can have a big impact for us.

“Hopefully we can go really well with the new ball and really own the death as well.

“At this stage, we’ve been told that they’re available up to about the 20th of August. That’s a fair chunk of games, seven, and there’s a chance that the series they’ve got against Afghanistan may be called off as well.

“So it’s a bit of a gamble, but if that is the case, it’d be a huge win for us to have them for the whole season. That would be amazing for us.”

Hussey had the luxury of having both of his top tier £125,000 contracts available following their ground clearing exercise at the end of a winless 2022 campaign and used both slots on experienced homegrown leaders.

Somerset's Tom Abell will captain Welsh Fire in 2023.
Somerset’s Tom Abell will captain Welsh Fire in 2023 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Somerset skipper Tom Abell was targeted early as captaincy material, following two injury-affected seasons at Birmingham Phoenix, while well-travelled England all-rounder David Willey was ready for a new start after exiting Northern Superchargers.

Both men will have important roles to play in helping Hussey redefine the culture at a team that looked rudderless in its final days under Kirsten.

“I did a lot of background and got a lot of information from a lot of different sources and the information I got on Tom was that he is an outstanding character and a really good leader,” said Hussey.

“He’s just someone who is a quality player and a quality person, and we can hopefully build something pretty special over the next few years.

“David’s versatility was really attractive to us too, plus his character and the way he goes about his game. He’s a real competitor and that’s what we want around the team, guys that are going to fight all the way and never give in.”

As for the criticism that the team have struggled more than most to engage with their public, Hussey plans to fight that on two fronts: firstly by providing an enjoyable product on the field and second by looking more to their host county for players.

Glamorgan’s Dan Douthwaite was their final draft pick but may be joined by other local talent at the wildcard recruitment stage.

“I’ve heard bits and pieces, and different stories along the way. We need to play a brand of cricket that’s really attractive and entertaining to bring people out to the ground to watch,” he said.

“I do think we have a responsibility to really engage with the local community, really make them feel like we’re playing for them.

“It was really important for us to get Douthwaite in. Hopefully we can add another one – or maybe even two – in the wildcard stage as well. Hopefully we can build a bit of connection there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
2
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
3
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
2
4
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012683 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Tulloch Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Tulloch Primary School, Gillespie Place, Perth. Tuesday 27th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
3
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
6
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
7
Lawside Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee
8
Alastair Law was found guilty of breaching the peace.
Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
9
Dundee Trade Lane site where new homes are planned
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site
6
10
Keith Verden-Anderson, managing director of Smith Anderson. Image: Smith Anderson.
Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new…

More from The Courier

Keaghan Jacobs will be back for Arbroath's Championship survival fight. Image: SNS
Keaghan Jacobs hands Arbroath major boost by declaring himself fit for Championship survival fight
Willie Milne at Carnoustie in early 1999.
Willie Milne: Perthshire-born former Carnoustie golf professional dies
To go with story by Brian Stormont. New restaurant opening, first look Picture shows; Glenturret Lalique restaurant. Crieff. Supplied by Glenturret Lalique Date; 10/05/2021; 421c5c7c-ba91-49e6-a384-2aa999204ca8
The 7 restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide in Tayside that you must try
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
Mike Hussey is the new coach of Welsh Fire (Rui Vieira/PA)
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
Martin Shaw says the amount of litter beside roads is causing a strain on his mental wellbeing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag…
2
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf with his family. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
3

Editor's Picks

Most Commented