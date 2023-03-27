England top scorer Harry Kane says thanks for support – Monday’s Sporting Social By Press Association March 27 2023, 6.11pm Share England top scorer Harry Kane says thanks for support – Monday’s Sporting Social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4256752/england-top-scorer-harry-kane-said-thanks-for-support-mondays-sporting-social/ Copy Link England captain Harry Kane was thankful for support on Monday (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 27. Football Harry Kane was thankful for support. A few words on a magical week. Thank you all for the support and messages. 🙌🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/Rcwc9m0oaA— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 26, 2023 Harry Maguire was happy to be back at Wembley. The perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying – Felt good to be back at Wembley ❤️🏴 pic.twitter.com/ZLr7mS4u91— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 26, 2023 So was Bukayo Saka. Thank you Wembley ! 😁⚽️🏴 pic.twitter.com/FfFcGx3qwz— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) March 26, 2023 James Maddison celebrated his return to England action. I love football ❤️🏴 pic.twitter.com/1yjxv05ZNu— James Maddison (@Madders10) March 26, 2023 Recovery mode for Marcus Rashford. Recovery mode 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/zVzI17CwHJ— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 27, 2023 England turned the clock back. The start of something special ❤️#OnThisDay in 2015, @HKane and @sterling7 scored their first international goals!pic.twitter.com/iENOtdyZIQ— England (@England) March 27, 2023 As did Salford. #OnThisDay in 2014 📅The Class of 92 became co-owners of Salford City ❤️𝐍𝐢𝐧𝐞 seasons 🔢𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫 promotions 📈𝐓𝐰𝐨 league titles 🥇𝐓𝐰𝐨 play-off wins 🆙𝐎𝐧𝐞 @PapaJohnsTrophy 🏆𝐓𝐰𝐨 Wembley wins 🏴 pic.twitter.com/n4oDxEYwjw— Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) March 27, 2023 Rio Ferdinand reflected on his Australia trip. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Rio Ferdinand OBE (@rioferdy5) Patrice Evra = Daddy Cool. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) Rugby union Stuart Hogg announced ‘the final chapter’ of his Scotland career. The Final Chapter… pic.twitter.com/gUhq7jkVrv— Stuart W Hogg (@StuartWHOGG_) March 27, 2023 Formula One F1 prepared to head Down Under. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xv75bY8YFr— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) March 27, 2023 Lando Norris went exploring. Beating jet lag, getting jpegs pic.twitter.com/dClNoqhCL5— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 27, 2023 Carlos Sainz saw Romain Grosjean’s car close up. Congrats for such an amazing exhibition. I’m sure everyone will enjoy it! 👍🏼 https://t.co/UGE2DOb0pv— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 27, 2023 Happy 52nd birthday David Coulthard. Happy birthday, @therealdcf1. 🙌Time flies! 😳 pic.twitter.com/3BcvW4Inxe— McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 27, 2023 Stunts galore from Red Bull. How to start an #AusGP Race Week 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/xJtDTjD5fM— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 27, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre 2 Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure 3 Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’ 4 Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child 2 5 Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee 6 Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab… 7 Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee 8 Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big… 9 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site 6 10 Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new… More from The Courier Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to… Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton… Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife 'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag… Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today 3 Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can't… Editor's Picks Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big Brother house ‘Litter makes me anxious’: How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag at a time Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today Castle Water: Major Perthshire employer plans growth after flood of business challenges Dundee’s Adam Handling makes a solid start to Great British Menu final Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can’t define Raith Rovers’ season Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’ Most Commented 1 Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia 2 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 3 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 4 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 5 Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next 6 SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected? 7 Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster 8 Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1's Big Weekend 9 Pregnant pooch from Kirriemuir 'could've miscarried' after being attacked twice by same dog 10 Fife Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister would be a 'problem' for the Bute House Agreement