England top scorer Harry Kane says thanks for support – Monday’s Sporting Social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 27.

Football

Harry Kane was thankful for support.

A few words on a magical week. Thank you all for the support and messages. 🙌🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/Rcwc9m0oaA — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 26, 2023

Harry Maguire was happy to be back at Wembley.

The perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying – Felt good to be back at Wembley ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ZLr7mS4u91 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 26, 2023

So was Bukayo Saka.

Thank you Wembley ! 😁⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/FfFcGx3qwz — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) March 26, 2023

James Maddison celebrated his return to England action.

I love football ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/1yjxv05ZNu — James Maddison (@Madders10) March 26, 2023

Recovery mode for Marcus Rashford.

England turned the clock back.

As did Salford.

#OnThisDay in 2014 📅 The Class of 92 became co-owners of Salford City ❤️ 𝐍𝐢𝐧𝐞 seasons 🔢𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫 promotions 📈𝐓𝐰𝐨 league titles 🥇𝐓𝐰𝐨 play-off wins 🆙𝐎𝐧𝐞 @PapaJohnsTrophy 🏆𝐓𝐰𝐨 Wembley wins 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/n4oDxEYwjw — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) March 27, 2023

Rio Ferdinand reflected on his Australia trip.

Patrice Evra = Daddy Cool.

Rugby union

Stuart Hogg announced ‘the final chapter’ of his Scotland career.

The Final Chapter… pic.twitter.com/gUhq7jkVrv — Stuart W Hogg (@StuartWHOGG_) March 27, 2023

Formula One

F1 prepared to head Down Under.

Lando Norris went exploring.

Beating jet lag, getting jpegs pic.twitter.com/dClNoqhCL5 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 27, 2023

Carlos Sainz saw Romain Grosjean’s car close up.

Congrats for such an amazing exhibition. I’m sure everyone will enjoy it! 👍🏼 https://t.co/UGE2DOb0pv — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 27, 2023

Happy 52nd birthday David Coulthard.

Stunts galore from Red Bull.

How to start an #AusGP Race Week 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/xJtDTjD5fM — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 27, 2023