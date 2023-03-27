Jim Bentley sacked with Rochdale bottom of League Two By Press Association March 27 2023, 6.38pm Share Jim Bentley sacked with Rochdale bottom of League Two Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4256851/jim-bentley-sacked-with-rochdale-bottom-of-league-two/ Copy Link Jim Bentley had seen his side win just once in 13 league games (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Rochdale have sacked manager Jim Bentley with the club bottom of Sky Bet League Two. Following Saturday’s defeat by fellow strugglers Crawley, Dale are 10 points adrift of safety and had won just once in 13 games. Assistant boss Nick Chadwick has also left, with Jim McNulty taking interim charge until the end of the season, with his first match in charge at AFC Wimbledon at the weekend. “Rochdale Football Club can confirm that it has parted company with first-team manager Jim Bentley,” a club statement read. “Assistant manager Nick Chadwick will also depart the club. “We would like to place on record our thanks to Jim and Nick and wish them every success in the future. “Jim McNulty will take interim charge of the team until the end of the season, starting with Saturday’s game at AFC Wimbledon.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre 2 Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure 3 Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’ 4 Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child 2 5 Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee 6 Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab… 7 Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee 8 Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big… 9 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site 6 10 Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new… More from The Courier Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to… Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton… Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife 'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag… Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today 3 Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can't… Editor's Picks Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big Brother house ‘Litter makes me anxious’: How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag at a time Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today Castle Water: Major Perthshire employer plans growth after flood of business challenges Dundee’s Adam Handling makes a solid start to Great British Menu final Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can’t define Raith Rovers’ season Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’ Most Commented 1 Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia 2 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 3 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 4 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 5 Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next 6 SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected? 7 Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster 8 Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1's Big Weekend 9 Pregnant pooch from Kirriemuir 'could've miscarried' after being attacked twice by same dog 10 Fife Green MSP says Kate Forbes becoming first minister would be a 'problem' for the Bute House Agreement