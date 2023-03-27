Rodri aware club rivalry will be replicated as Spain travel to Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rodri aware club rivalry will be replicated as Spain travel to Scotland

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Rodri looking forward to Spain’s trip to Hampden (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester City’s Rodri looking forward to Spain’s trip to Hampden (Adam Davy/PA)

Spain midfielder Rodri will see club rivalry replicated on the international stage against Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

The Manchester City midfielder is likely to come up against Manchester United counterpart Scott McTominay and Aston Villa playmaker John McGinn.

McTominay came off the bench to score a late double in the 3-0 Euro 2024 opening qualifier against Cyprus on Saturday after the Scots’ top scorer McGinn had fired Steve Clarke’s side ahead midway through the first half at the national stadium.

Rodri, who helped Spain to a 3-0 home win over Norway on Saturday night, spoke about the challenge of facing McTominay and McGinn, saying: “I know them very well, of course. They are fine players with a lot of physicality to go box to box.

“I think they are of massive importance to the national team and, of course, they have experience of playing big games in the Premier League – against us, for example.

“With Scott, it’s a big rivalry, of course, in the Manchester derby.

“They are good players, as we have also. We don’t focus too much on individual players, we focus more on the things they do collectively.

“But for sure, I know the players Scotland have. They have very good players, some big names and a good squad.

“We are aware of that, but we try and focus on ourselves to do a good performance against one of the best teams in the group.

“Tomorrow is going to be an important game. If we can win tomorrow we’ll have taken six points from the two best teams in the group – Scotland and Norway – so it’s going to be a very tough game.”

Rodri is also relishing the prospect of playing at Hampden Park – which will be full to its capacity of around 50,000 – for the first time.

He said: “It’s the first time I’ve played here. I spoke with some of the lads and I think it’s also the first time for them.

“There is always a great environment when you play in the UK – the passion for football is great.

“It’s going to be very emotional tomorrow and if the stadium is full, it means it will be good for the players.

“It could be (our toughest away game). To be honest, I don’t know. Let’s see tomorrow.

“But of course before everything started, you could see this is one of the toughest games in the group.

“We have to produce a good performance tomorrow if we are going to get the three points”

After starting his tenure as Spain boss with a victory over Norway, Luis De La Fuente now faces his first away game and expects to face a “very aggressive, very dynamic” Scottish team.

He said: “Scotland are a very strong rival. They’ve got a good team that has evolved over the years.

“From my experience, no game is an easy game. Any of the smaller nations – or so-called smaller nations – can pose a threat.

“At international level, all teams are going to give their all so we have to do our best in every game. We respect our opponents.

“We know Norway and we know Scotland. So, as I say, we go into every game respecting our opponents.

“Scotland are a very intense team. They are very aggressive, very dynamic and can play with a high press.

“They have individuals in top teams in the Premier League so they are capable of competing at the highest level and at international level.

“I don’t like to speak of individuals. I think the whole team has quality.

“There are some top players from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal but they are all at a good level. Any of these players could be decisive in the game.

“I prefer to speak of the team as a whole and the most important thing is the teamwork and the balance that comes from their squad as a whole.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
2
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
3
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
4
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012683 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Tulloch Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Tulloch Primary School, Gillespie Place, Perth. Tuesday 27th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
2
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
6
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
7
Lawside Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee
8
Alastair Law was found guilty of breaching the peace.
Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
9
Dundee Trade Lane site where new homes are planned
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site
6
10
Keith Verden-Anderson, managing director of Smith Anderson. Image: Smith Anderson.
Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new…

More from The Courier

Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
Manchester City’s Rodri looking forward to Spain’s trip to Hampden (Adam Davy/PA)
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
Martin Shaw says the amount of litter beside roads is causing a strain on his mental wellbeing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag…
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf with his family. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
3
Manchester City’s Rodri looking forward to Spain’s trip to Hampden (Adam Davy/PA)
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
Former 45 Cdo Royal Marine Craig Hunter on Ama Dablam in the Himalayas. Image: Craig Hunter
Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity
Vaughan forced two great saves from the Hamilton keeper. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented