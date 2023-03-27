Manchester United and Wrexham to do battle in San Diego in July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester United and Wrexham to do battle in San Diego in July

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United will face Wrexham in San Diego in July (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United will face Wrexham in San Diego in July (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United will play Wrexham in San Diego this summer as part of a week-long pre-season training camp in the United States.

Erik ten Hag’s United will use a youth-focused team from their travelling tour squad, including academy prospects, for the July 25 encounter at the Snapdragon Stadium.

For Wrexham – brought to prominence Stateside by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover in November 2020 – it will be the first trip to the US in the Welsh club’s history.

United football director John Murtough said: “Pre-season tours are always a great occasion to give opportunities for our most promising young academy players to gain valuable experience in the first-team environment, and this match against Wrexham is a great example of that.

“Manchester United has a history of nurturing and promoting youth and this is a chance for not only Erik but also our US supporters to assess the homegrown talent that is developing within our academy, and hopefully to be able to say, ‘I saw him here first’ if some of those players go on to establish themselves as first-team regulars.”

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson added: “We’re looking forward to being able to play in the United States for the first time in the club’s history.

“The tour will be an excellent opportunity for us to prepare for the 2023/24 season and the match against Manchester United will be a competitive fixture and a good test for us as we look ahead to the new campaign.

“We enjoy welcoming supporters from the US to the Racecourse Ground, and we’re looking forward to being able to play in front of some of these new fans on American soil in the summer.”

