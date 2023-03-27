Shea Charles: Loan move to one of Man City’s sister clubs ‘always a possibility’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shea Charles: Loan move to one of Man City’s sister clubs ‘always a possibility’

By Press Association
Shea Charles turned in another impressive display for Northern Ireland on Sunday (Liam McBurney/PA)
Shea Charles turned in another impressive display for Northern Ireland on Sunday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Shea Charles could look to one of Manchester City’s sister clubs in his search for first-team football having played down speculation linking him with Borussia Dortmund.

Charles, 19, has boosted his stock further this past week with two strong performances for Northern Ireland, even though his sixth cap ended in a frustrating 1-0 loss to Finland on Sunday night.

The teenager, who can play in either midfield or defence, is yet to make his senior debut for City – only once making it as far as Pep Guardiola’s bench – and has this week been linked with a move following the likes of Jude Bellingham to Dortmund.

“I don’t really know too much about it myself,” he said of the speculation. “I’m just trying to focus on City at the moment. That’s who I’m playing for, that’s the main thing at the moment.”

Manchester-born Charles began playing for City as part of the under-9s squad.

If first-team minutes are not forthcoming just yet, City could offer another way for Charles to develop his career by sending him on loan to one of their sister clubs within the City Football Group, which extends across Europe and around the world.

“It’s always a possibility,” Charles added. “The City Football Group is very good for players that need first-team football, so yeah, it is a possibility; I’m not sure at the moment.”

Charles made his Northern Ireland debut last summer, and it is a measure of how quickly his stock has risen that Michael O’Neill started him in both matches in this window and handed him the sizeable task of filling in for injured captain Steven Davis at the base of midfield.

That he emerged from both games as one of Northern Ireland’s best players is a significant marker of his progress, and he will return to Manchester full of confidence.

Northern Ireland’s Shea Charles
Northern Ireland's Shea Charles (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I feel like I have settled in quite well,” he said. “The lads have helped with that. The coaching staff too. It all helps when they can guide you through. It’s been good so far…

“I am training with the first team at City and the standard is very high. Coming here and playing senior football, it helps me a lot in my development. This is the main thing that is helping me go on to the next stage of my career.”

But the difference between playing for City’s under-21s and playing for Northern Ireland seniors is significant, Charles added, with the higher standard of opposition he faced at Windsor Park on Sunday immediately obvious.

“It’s completely different to what I play,” he said. “You see players like (Teemu) Pukki, the ball comes in to him and he flicks it on, it’s almost impossible to stop. It’s just little things like that. I have got to try to work on that and stop them.

“They don’t care that I am young. They aren’t going to let me off the hook. They might even see it as a good thing that they might be able to put me off. It’s difficult but I enjoy the challenge of playing against the older guys.”

