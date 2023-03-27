Jordan Henderson: Jude Bellingham has right mentality and potential through roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jordan Henderson: Jude Bellingham has right mentality and potential through roof

By Press Association
Jordan Henderson (left) has been impressed by England colleague Jude Bellingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jordan Henderson (left) has been impressed by England colleague Jude Bellingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes he has never seen a young player with the same mentality as Jude Bellingham and said playing alongside his England team-mate at Anfield next season would be “amazing”.

Bellingham enjoyed another fine international break where he was once again one of the standout players as England beat Italy and Ukraine to take control of their Euro 2024 qualification group.

The 19-year-old has also starred for Borussia Dortmund again this season, with his performances helping Edin Terzic’s side to the top of the Bundesliga.

Bellingham already has 24 England caps and scored his first goal in the World Cup win over Iran, with Henderson suitably impressed by what he has seen at close quarters.

“His potential is through the roof, really,” he said.

“He can be as good as he wants to be – but he’s got the right mentality, which is the most important thing.

“He is a really special player and I can’t believe his age and his mentality, how he applies himself to training and the games, everything.

“I’ve never seen it before so I’m pretty confident that he’ll be a pretty good player for many years to come.

“Honestly, I can’t believe his age, how mature he plays, how mature he is off the pitch, in the gym, training, everything, recovery day after the game. He is just dedicated to football.”

Asked to compare himself at 19 to Bellingham, Henderson drew one parallel but insisted he was not as good as his England colleague.

Henderson made his England debut in 2010.
Henderson made his England debut in 2010 (Nick Potts/PA)

“He’s a lot better than me, that’s the difference,” added Henderson.

“Mentality-wise, we’re similar, in terms of dedicating my life, done all the right things and try to improve and be better every day.

“I can see that, but he’s better than I was at that age for sure. He’s a special player, but I’ve said it before, we just need to be careful not to apply too much pressure on him but let him play football.

“When you let him play football you can see what he does for Dortmund, you can see what he does here for England. Every time he puts on an England shirt he grows and is getting better and better all the time.

“Of course there are things he can improve on and get better at — he’s only 19 — but the platform and the basis he has got, he can go as high as he wants to.”

Bellingham continues to be linked with a return to England with the biggest Premier League clubs all reportedly having shown interest in the former Birmingham youngster.

Liverpool are one of those potential suitors and, while he would not be drawn on the speculation, Henderson admits it would be “amazing”.

Jude Bellingham's impressive form at Borussia Dortmund has caught the eye of the Premier League elite.
Jude Bellingham’s impressive form at Borussia Dortmund has caught the eye of the Premier League elite (John Walton/PA)

“Listen, I just want him to be the best player he can be,” he said.

“Of course, if it ended up being Liverpool that would be amazing. But it’s got to be right for him and it’s going to be every club you can think of that will want him.

“He has to think about himself and make sure he makes the right decision for his career. But there’s going to be one lucky club that will end up getting him, whether that is now or in a year or two, it will be a lucky club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
2
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
3
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
4
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012683 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Tulloch Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Tulloch Primary School, Gillespie Place, Perth. Tuesday 27th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
2
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
6
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
7
Lawside Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee
8
Alastair Law was found guilty of breaching the peace.
Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
9
Dundee Trade Lane site where new homes are planned
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site
6
10
Keith Verden-Anderson, managing director of Smith Anderson. Image: Smith Anderson.
Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new…

More from The Courier

Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
Jordan Henderson (left) has been impressed by England colleague Jude Bellingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
Martin Shaw says the amount of litter beside roads is causing a strain on his mental wellbeing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag…
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf with his family. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
3
Jordan Henderson (left) has been impressed by England colleague Jude Bellingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
Former 45 Cdo Royal Marine Craig Hunter on Ama Dablam in the Himalayas. Image: Craig Hunter
Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity
Vaughan forced two great saves from the Hamilton keeper. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented