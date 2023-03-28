Premier League prepared to pool net media revenues with EFL – Richard Masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Premier League prepared to pool net media revenues with EFL – Richard Masters

By Press Association
The Premier League is prepared to pool net media revenues with the EFL as part of a new financial distribution deal (Nick Potts/PA)
The Premier League is prepared to pool net media revenues with the EFL as part of a new financial distribution deal (Nick Potts/PA)

The Premier League is prepared to pool net media revenues with the EFL as part of a new financial settlement, its chief executive Richard Masters has told MPs.

The two leagues, along with the Football Association, are involved in ongoing talks over a ‘New Deal For Football’ covering financial distribution, cost controls, calendar issues and work permits.

Masters and EFL chairman Rick Parry both told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday that they hoped a deal could be in place for next season, and set out where there was agreement but also what the sticking points still were – chiefly parachute payments.

FA chair Debbie Hewitt, left, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, centre, and EFL chairman Rick Parry, right, face questions from the DCMS select committee on Tuesday
FA chair Debbie Hewitt, left, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, centre, and EFL chairman Rick Parry, right, face questions from the DCMS select committee on Tuesday (House of Commons/PA)

Parry has previously stated the EFL is seeking a 25 per cent share of pooled broadcast revenue, and while Masters did not comment on any figures, he did confirm the idea of putting the revenue together was part of the Premier League’s proposal to the EFL.

“The Premier League has had exponential growth over the last 15 years, the EFL less so,” Masters said.

“A gap has built up. What I think we are trying to address is to close that gap, specifically between parachute and non-parachute clubs in the Championship, and to do that in a systemic way.

“Part of Rick’s proposal is to look at a new mechanism to share revenue, which is called net media revenue. Essentially, you put our media revenue, the EFL’s media revenue in a pot, you take away costs and you divide it on a preordained formula which means that going forward, our growth is the EFL’s growth, and vice versa, so our success is shared, it aligns the two organisations in a different way and ensures that gaps don’t build up in the future.”

Asked by committee member Kevin Brennan whether he was amenable to that approach, Masters replied: “Totally. Our proposals include that mechanism.”

He said his league were looking at a deal which involved merit-based payments to Championship clubs but insisted that support to relegated clubs was still essential in some form, with the EFL vehemently opposed to parachute payments.

“(Our proposal) does involve the support of clubs relegated from the Premier League,” Masters said.

“Obviously the gap between parachute clubs, the size of parachutes has grown over time. Our proposal seeks to address the gap between parachute and non-parachute clubs, but they’re one of the few actual genuine sustainability instruments – albeit for a small group of clubs – that exist within football.

“If they were removed they would create significant difficulties and affect the competitive balance of the Premier League, and for relegated clubs create alternative issues.

EFL chairman Rick Parry is vehemently opposed to parachute payments
EFL chairman Rick Parry is vehemently opposed to parachute payments (House of Commons/PA)

“You’d be swapping one set of sustainability issues for another. Our proposal is very clear – when you have increased funding at a merit rate, that parachute clubs get topped up on the merit rate. So it’s a different system, but it doesn’t involve the abolition of parachutes.”

Committee member Clive Efford asked Masters whether he thought any extra funding to parachute clubs would mean non-parachute clubs continuing to spend beyond their means.

Masters said the Premier League was committed to bringing in a “broadly similar” system to the squad cost ratio mechanism UEFA has developed, capping spending on squad costs at 70 per cent of turnover, and wanted to talk to the EFL about the system.

“If you’re going to put more money into the system, albeit within a very competitive league, that revenue has to be regulated,” Masters said.

“Otherwise it will go to increased player wages or owner dividends at the wrong time. So I think there’s a full financial system to be worked through.”

Parry said it was “hard to see how parachute payments contribute to sustainability in any way, shape, or form”.

PA understands that as part of the ‘New Deal’ discussions, the Premier League has offered £125million a year in additional funding to the EFL.

The Government has proposed that a new independent regulator for football be given backstop powers to settle the financial dispute between the game’s authorities through arbitration if they cannot agree.

Masters rejected the narrative that Premier League clubs had sought to kick the regulator into the long grass, after Tracey Crouch, who chaired the fan-led review which recommended a regulator be created through legislation, said she had been “disappointed and surprised” by the approach of top-flight clubs.

Masters said he could not recall if any club representative had ever suggested kicking the regulator into the long grass at any Premier League shareholders’ meeting, but pledged to go away and check the minutes of meetings.

The session began and ended with Masters, Parry and Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt being asked to give a ‘yes or no’ answer on whether they supported the idea of an independent regulator.

Committee chair Damian Green asked the question of Masters a second time at the end of the session, and Masters replied: “I don’t like yes or no answers because there’s always a nuance in between.

“We totally accept the regulator is happening, we want to make it work. So on that basis I think the answer is obviously getting to a ‘yes’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A digger reportedly came off a lorry on the A90 at St Madoes. Image: Peter Wilkinson
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
An Xplore Dundee bus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
The Premier League is prepared to pool net media revenues with the EFL as part of a new financial distribution deal (Nick Potts/PA)
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
The patient was transferred out of a major hospital. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling put his Merida wig back on in tonight's episode of Great British Menu. Image: BBC/Optomen TV
Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
The former St Thomas Primary school site was earmarked for the pilot project. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
An artist's impression of the entrance to the £100m East End Campus. Image: Holmes Miller
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
The Premier League is prepared to pool net media revenues with the EFL as part of a new financial distribution deal (Nick Potts/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
St Andrews Cocktail Week is in full swing. Pictured is Alice Christison with Julie Wijkström owner of The Adamson in St Andrews and one of the participating bars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Shona Robison will be deputy first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
New First Minister Humza Yousaf (centre) alongside fellow contenders Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: PA
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
The 4 sets of twins at Barnhill Primary, Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented