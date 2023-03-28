Harry Kane in the kitchen and Mohamed Salah honoured – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association March 28 2023, 6.03pm Share Harry Kane in the kitchen and Mohamed Salah honoured – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4260121/harry-kane-in-the-kitchen-and-mohamed-salah-honoured-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link EDITORIAL USE ONLY England captain Harry Kane prepares a limited-edition burger called ‘The Record Breaker’ at TOCA Social at The O2, London, which has been created using his favourite ingredients to celebrate him becoming England’s all-time record goal scorer, following his goal against Italy last Thursday. Issue date: Tuesday March 28, 2023. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 28. Football Harry Kane was cooking something up. 👨🍳 Chicken. Chipotle mayo. Coleslaw. Brioche bun. 👌I've cooked up a record breaking burger for @TOCAsocialUK to celebrate the England record with 54% of the proceeds from every burger sold going to the Harry Kane Foundation. pic.twitter.com/y7Vc8Kr9b1— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 28, 2023 Not just saying it because I made it but this burger is a solid 9.5 🙌😂The Record Breaker burger is on the @TOCAsocialUK menu now. 54% of the proceeds from each burger going to my Foundation which is working hard to help transform a generation's thinking around mental health. pic.twitter.com/bAq1o0RnVb— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 28, 2023 Liverpool paid tribute to record-breaking Salah. Congratulations on an incredible achievement, @MoSalah 👏🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/TOkQdx9EU1— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 28, 2023 Riyad Mahrez was also in the kitchen. "Spinach… No!" 🙅♂️@Mahrez22 makes his perfect smoothie with @Midea! 🍐🍯🧉#MakeYourselfAtHome with #Midea | #ad pic.twitter.com/BSdz8iks19— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 28, 2023 From country to club. Back to the Bridge 🔜🔵 pic.twitter.com/n6Cjf8nVRa— Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) March 28, 2023 West Ham wished Michail Antonio a happy 33rd birthday. Join us in wishing @MichailAntonio a happy birthday! 🥳🎂#WHUFC | @huboofulfilment pic.twitter.com/X7iHctT9Nn— West Ham United (@WestHam) March 28, 2023 Bayern Munich also had a birthday boy in their ranks – Benjamin Pavard turned 27. Happy 27th birthday, @BenPavard28! 🎂#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/Wd4LQTPXac— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) March 28, 2023 Staying with Bayern, ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was getting to work. First training session ✅📸#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/tzAaHK1OyH— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) March 28, 2023 Formula One Esteban Ocon enjoyed Melbourne before the Australian Grand Prix. How ya goin Melbourne 👋 pic.twitter.com/lib1wgsB1k— Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) March 28, 2023 Lando Norris left his mark. Why we 🧡 social media. #FansLikeNoOther pic.twitter.com/FE7jHmHmND— McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 28, 2023 Happy vibes from Zhou Guanyu. Good vibes!🥤 pic.twitter.com/LcTtzwX5fP— 周冠宇 | Zhou Guanyu 🇨🇳 (@ZhouGuanyu24) March 28, 2023 Cricket KP highlights life at the IPL. This is a practice session for anyone wondering how BIG the @IPL is and how the players are supported and loved! 🫶🏼 https://t.co/LvIVXdpMgX— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 28, 2023 Tennis Nadal was enjoying a workout. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/n48qhHR7Jp— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 28, 2023 Already a subscriber? 