West Ham’s Lucy Parker hits out at club over lack of London Stadium game

West Ham defender Lucy Parker has criticised her own club for failing to facilitate a match for their women’s team at the London Stadium.

Parker was responding on social media to the Hammers’ announcement that their men’s under-18s team will play their FA Youth Cup semi-final at the stadium next week.

West Ham are currently seventh in the WSL and reached the semi-finals of the Continental Cup earlier this season, where they were beaten 7-0 by Chelsea.

Taking nothing away from the lads because they more than deserve it after their year but when will we get a game at the stadium? Only WSL side not to have a game at the mens stadium and haven’t played there since 2019. Made an FA Cup Semi Final last year too so can’t be that 🤔 https://t.co/s9GZWThT8R — Lucy Parker (@Lucy_Parker98) March 28, 2023

Parker wrote: “Taking nothing away from the lads because they more than deserve it after their year but when will we get a game at the stadium?

“Only WSL side not to have a game at the men’s stadium and haven’t played there since 2019. Made an FA Cup semi-final last year too so can’t be that.”

The Hammers currently play their home matches at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, home to National League side Dagenham.

Parker was speaking on the day she was called up by Sarina Wiegman for England’s friendly matches against Brazil and Australia next month.

West Ham have been contacted for comment by the PA news agency.