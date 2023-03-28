Scott McTominay at the double again as Scotland stun Spain to top Group A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott McTominay at the double again as Scotland stun Spain to top Group A

By Press Association
Scott McTominay (left) celebrates his second goal against Spain (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Scott McTominay (left) celebrates his second goal against Spain (Andrew Milligan/PA).

Super Scott McTominay was again the two-goal hero as Scotland stunned Spain with a sensational 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win at a delirious Hampden Park.

The Manchester United midfielder, who climbed off the bench to score twice to clinch the 3-0 home win against Cyprus on Saturday, struck again after seven minutes to shock the Spanish side and probably the Tartan Army too.

Angus Gunn’s goal survived a few scares in the first half as the Spanish reacted fiercely but McTominay grabbed a second six minutes after the restart to take Steve Clarke’s men top of Group A with six points from six.

It was a sobering evening for Luis de la Fuente, in his second game as Spain boss following the 3-0 win over Norway at the weekend.

However, it was a momentous result for Scotland – Spain last lost to the Scots in 1984 at Hampden Park – and it was helped further by the 1-1 draw between Norway and Georgia – June’s opponents – earlier in the day.

But what an occasion in Mount Florida.

Clarke had called for patience against the section’s top seeds and in looking for a positive result he made three changes with McTominay, fellow midfielder Ryan Christie and striker Lyndon Dykes coming in, the latter for the injured Che Adams.

By contrast, De la Fuente, who took over from Luis Enrique after a decade with Spain’s youth team, only kept three from the weekend.

Scotland v Spain – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group A – Hampden Park
Scott McTominay scored an early opener for Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, captain Rodri and midfield team-mate Mikel Merino kept their places with a first start for 33-year-old Espanyol striker Joselu, who grabbed a double against the Norwegians after making his debut off the bench.

The visitors, with just five defeats in their last 68 Euro qualifying games, were odds-on to leave Glasgow with three points but now find themselves with work to do.

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro looked in control of the ball close to the byline but slipped allowing Scotland captain Andy Robertson to cut it back for McTominay whose first-time finish ended up behind Kepa.

Spain were stung into a strident reply but left gaps and in the 15th minute Christie’s 50-yard run towards goal ended with him toe-poking a shot from the edge of the box just past the post.

Five minutes later, Gunn was called into action for the first time, saving a close-range header from Joselu who soon afterwards thumped a header against the bar from six yards in what was another let-off for Clarke’s side.

Scotland v Spain – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group A – Hampden Park
Steve Clarke has won his first two Euro 2024 qualifiers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Robertson was booked for a barge on Porro, who seemed to make the most of the incident which enraged the home fans, before Rodri rose high to head a corner on to the roof of the net.

Gunn then made a fantastic fingertip save from Porro’s long-range drive and Yeremy Pino fired over following the corner, albeit Dykes lifed a shot over the bar just before the interval following a breakaway.

Hampden exploded in joy again early in the second half when left-back Kieran Tierney’s cross was half cleared to McTominay who swiftly returned the ball from 16 yards into the Spain net.

Midfielder John McGinn then struck the Spain bar with a free-kick from distance as the Tartan Army began to contemplate a famous victory.

Spain kept pushing and Scotland strained every sinew to keep them out.

In the 75th minute Kenny McLean and Liam Cooper came on to help Scotland withstand more pressure with Nathan Patterson, Lewis Ferguson and Lawrence Shankland also called upon to bolster the battling Scots, and after six added minutes the national stadium, witness to a remarkable night, roared at the final whistle.

