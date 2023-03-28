Macaulay Langstaff sets new club record as Notts County move back to summit By Press Association March 28 2023, 9.54pm Share Macaulay Langstaff sets new club record as Notts County move back to summit Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4260466/macaulay-langstaff-sets-new-club-record-as-notts-county-move-back-to-summit/ Copy Link Notts County reclaimed top spot in the National League (Andy Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Macaulay Langstaff set a new club record as Notts County clambered back to the top of the National League table with a 2-0 win at Altrincham. Langstaff fired his 40th goal of the season following a quick free-kick in the 24th minute to help move his side back above title rivals Wrexham who have two games in hand. County goalkeeper Archie Mair kept the visitors in control with a brilliant fingertip penalty save from Regan Linney on the half-hour after the same player had been fouled by Kyle Cameron. And County looked more comfortable three minutes after the break when Ruben Rodrigues made no mistake from the penalty spot following a handball. Luke Burgess missed a late chance to reduce the deficit for Altrincham before Langstaff came close to adding to his tally when he struck the crossbar in stoppage time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report 2 2 A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash 3 Fife sex pest jailed for assaulting young girls in former female identity 4 Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee 5 Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death… 6 Perth-based Balhousie will no longer run care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns 7 Dundee DJs to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Friday line-up revealed 8 Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to… 4 9 St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood 2 10 ‘Unfathomable’ flood fears sink flats plan for Arbroath pub beside new £12 million town… More from The Courier Great British Menu: Dundee's Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot Dundee street sealed off as police deal with ongoing incident James McPake praises patience of Dunfermline's Robbie Mahon with 'everyone staking a claim' in… Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies… Wednesday court-round-up — Glassed in club and 'bogging' police bite Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr… Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head Midweek meal: Try this slow roast lamb shoulder with an anchovy twist Prison 'inevitable' for driver who killed Black Watch veteran from Fife Search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who vanished last week Editor's Picks Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies and connecting with God Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr United Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head Dundee’s Shona Robison and Fife’s Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf’s cabinet A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k Camperdown Wildlife Centre: Who runs Dundee zoo and how is it governed? St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood EMMA DUNCAN: I was lucky enough to see Paul O’Grady in one of his last performances in Edinburgh – I can’t believe he’s gone Most Commented 1 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 2 Attainment and teaching at Dundee's Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report 3 Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build 4 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 5 Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf 6 Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia 7 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 8 Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today 9 Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next 10 Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster