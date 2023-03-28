Exeter end Barnsley’s unbeaten run with fourth home win on the spin

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter City made it four home wins in a row and ended Barnsley’s 12-match unbeaten run with a superb 3-1 victory in League One at St James Park.

Barnsley dominated the early exchanges, but Exeter went in front in the 26th minute when the outstanding Jay Stansfield picked the ball up on the byline, nutmegged Jordan Williams and cut across the penalty box before curling a brilliant finish beyond Harvey Isted.

However, Exeter’s lead lasted 11 minutes as a Luca Connell free-kick drifted across the penalty box and was turned in by Bobby Thomas from six yards.

Exeter restored their lead on 50 minutes and it was after more excellent work by Stansfield, who collected the ball wide on the left, beat his man with ease and crossed for Harry Kite to convert from six yards.

Jamal Blackman saved well to deny Slobodan Tedic, one of four changes made by Tykes boss Michael Duff midway through the second half, while Exeter’s Archie Collins twice had good chances to extend the Grecians’ lead.

However, Exeter completed the scoring in the 89th minute when Joe White was brought down in the box and Sam Nombe converted the penalty for his 17th goal of the season.