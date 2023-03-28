AFC Wimbledon beat Walsall to end long wait for win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Will Nightingale’s first goal of the season set AFC Wimbledon on their way to ending their long winless run in League Two with a 2-0 triumph over Walsall.

It was a much-needed first win in 12 games for the Dons which lifted them up two places to 16th in the table and eased some of the tension around Plough Lane.

A sweeping move almost led to Wimbledon taking the lead after seven minutes, with Ethan Chislett and Alex Woodyard combining to tee up Kasey McAteer who shot just wide.

Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans then produced a great save to tip over Woodyard’s header, while his opposite number Nathan Broome did well to keep out a similar effort by Conor Wilkinson.

The breakthrough was made by the Dons just short of the hour mark when Armani Little’s corner was met by Nightingale, whose header floated into the top corner.

Another Little set-piece led to the hosts doubling their lead in the 74th minute as substitute Ali Al-Hamadi bundled in after McAteer’s flick was cleared off the line.