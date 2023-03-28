Gary Caldwell full of praise for Exeter battlers after beating in-form Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Caldwell full of praise for Exeter battlers after beating in-form Barnsley

By Press Association
Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell during the Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park Stadium, Derby. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022.
Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell during the Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park Stadium, Derby. Picture date: Tuesday October 25, 2022.

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell hailed a team effort as his side ended Barnsley’s 12-match unbeaten run with an emphatic 3-1 win at St James Park.

Jay Stansfield’s stunning solo goal put the Grecians in front, only for Bobby Thomas to level before half-time, but City stepped up a gear after the break and won with a goal from Harry Kite and Sam Nombe’s penalty.

“It was an amazing night under the lights, SJP was rocking and I felt it was a proper football game,” Caldwell said.

“It was two good teams not giving anything to each other, a real 50-50 game of football and I said at half-time the margins here are going to be really small and we have to be at our very best to win, and I thought we were.

“It wasn’t the free-flowing football that we have seen in recent games, but to be the team we want to be, we have to win in different ways and when a team that’s going for promotion unbeaten in 12 games comes here and we stand up to them the way we did and we cause them problems in the way we did, I cannot be any prouder of the players. They deserve everything they got tonight.

“Barnsley are flying. They are going for promotion and came here with great confidence and form and we had a clear plan to play against them.

“We carried that plan out and knew we would have to defend at times, it’s what you have to do against top teams in this league, but when we got our opportunities, we were ruthless and punished them and could have scored more with the chances we created.

“The players were outstanding, every single one of them – the finishers that came on, the starters and even the bench at the end – it was a proper team effort and that’s what it takes to win big games.”

Barnsley boss Michael Duff said: “We weren’t at it tonight. We played some nice football but not effective football.

“We didn’t win enough first contacts. They did to us what we have done to other teams recently.

“It is a marker that shows how far we have come that you see their reactions at the end of the game. We have been absolutely magnificent, but tonight too many individuals didn’t turn up.

“We made too many individual mistakes, too many sideways and backwards passes without really hurting them and then no real quality in the final third.

“I have got no complaints with the result, but disappointed for everyone that has travelled down here as it is a long way.

“I need to see the game back again before I dissect it, but we didn’t make enough good decisions without the ball and no real intensity about what we did.”

