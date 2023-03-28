Johnnie Jackson hails impact of returning Ali Al-Hamadi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnnie Jackson hails impact of returning Ali Al-Hamadi

By Press Association
Ali Al-Hamadi made a goalscoring return (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Ali Al-Hamadi made a goalscoring return (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson was delighted with the impact striker Ali Al-Hamadi made so soon after returning from international duty after his goal sealed a 2-0 win over Walsall.

The 21-year-old was named on the bench just two days after playing for Iraq in their friendly against Russia in St Petersburg and came on to score his seventh goal in eight games for the Dons.

It added to Will Nightingale’s opener as Wimbledon recorded a much-needed first win in 12 games, although Al-Hamadi later hobbled off after taking a knock to his hip.

Jackson said: “The fact that it’s just an impact is promising. It’s a bit sore but hopefully because it’s impact, it’s not too bad.

“To be honest, he’s done great to get back to us because originally we expected he wouldn’t be back tonight and that he wouldn’t get back in the country until tomorrow.

“But he managed to get himself back after the games [with Iraq] because he landed yesterday after obviously playing 70 minutes on Sunday, so we had to be careful with what we did with him tonight.

“The temptation was to throw him in or to play him longer, but Saikou [Janneh] did such a great job as well for 60-70 minutes that we were able to hold him back.

“Obviously, he has come on and had an impact as well. He’s been brilliant, not only with his goals but with his work rate and his attitude.”

Wimbledon broke the deadlock just before the hour mark when Armani Little’s corner was met by Nightingale, whose header floated into the top corner.

Al-Hamadi then made victory safe in the 74th minute when he was on hand to bundle home, following another Little corner, after Kasey McAteer’s flick was cleared off the line.

Disgruntled Walsall boss Michael Flynn said: “We were flat, poor, second-best all over the pitch.

“We conceded from two set-plays, which we don’t ever do, when we work on a set-play when the other player has forgot his job and run in the way of the one who’s hitting it. It was a bad night all-round.

“Their keeper has made two good saves off headers, but that was about it, really.

“We switched off when we’ve worked on things and concede from two set-plays and when their smallest player on the pitch is winning headers, you’re going to walk away with nothing.

“The frustrating thing is we’ve lost the game to two set-plays, that’s the frustrating thing because that’s very unlike us and when that happens you know we’re in for a negative evening.

“They were first to everything, second to everything, third to everything and too many players were absolutely nowhere near it tonight.”

