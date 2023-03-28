Laurie Walker stars with two penalty saves as Barnet draw with Woking By Press Association March 28 2023, 10.59pm Share Laurie Walker stars with two penalty saves as Barnet draw with Woking Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4260562/laurie-walker-stars-with-two-penalty-saves-as-barnet-draw-with-woking/ Copy Link Laurie Walker saved two penalties for Barnet (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Laurie Walker saved two late penalties as Barnet dramatically held on for a 1-1 draw in their Vanarama National League clash at promotion rivals Woking. Walker twice denied Rhys Browne in the closing stages as Woking missed a chance to tighten their grip on third place. Browne had earlier equalised for the hosts after a weaving run four minutes into the second half. Harry Pritchard had opened the scoring for Barnet, who also hit the bar through Dale Gorman, with a long-range strike after 14 minutes. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report 2 2 A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash 3 Fife sex pest jailed for assaulting young girls in former female identity 4 Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee 5 Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death… 6 Perth-based Balhousie will no longer run care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns 7 Dundee DJs to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Friday line-up revealed 8 Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to… 4 9 St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood 2 10 ‘Unfathomable’ flood fears sink flats plan for Arbroath pub beside new £12 million town… More from The Courier Great British Menu: Dundee's Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot Dundee street sealed off as police deal with ongoing incident James McPake praises patience of Dunfermline's Robbie Mahon with 'everyone staking a claim' in… Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies… Wednesday court-round-up — Glassed in club and 'bogging' police bite Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr… Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head Midweek meal: Try this slow roast lamb shoulder with an anchovy twist Prison 'inevitable' for driver who killed Black Watch veteran from Fife Search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who vanished last week Editor's Picks Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies and connecting with God Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr United Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head Dundee’s Shona Robison and Fife’s Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf’s cabinet A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k Camperdown Wildlife Centre: Who runs Dundee zoo and how is it governed? St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood EMMA DUNCAN: I was lucky enough to see Paul O’Grady in one of his last performances in Edinburgh – I can’t believe he’s gone Most Commented 1 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 2 Attainment and teaching at Dundee's Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report 3 Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build 4 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 5 Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf 6 Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia 7 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 8 Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today 9 Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next 10 Dundee pensioner offered 92-mile round trip for Covid booster